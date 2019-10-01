Preps roundup from Oct. 1: Nation Ford volleyball, cross country teams shine

The Herald’s high school sports roundup from Oct. 1 features two Nation Ford teams: one (volleyball) that is rising to its sky-high program expectations, and one (cross country) that is setting a new bar.

Here’s what you need to know.

VOLLEYBALL

Nation Ford wins Southern Invitational

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Nation Ford Falcons won the Southern Invitational Tournament in Atlanta over the weekend.

The Falcons completed the event with a record of 6-0.

Nation Ford defeated Harrison (GA), Baylor (TN) and T. L. Hanna (SC) by scores of 2-0. They toppled University Charter (FL) and Pace (GA) by scores of 2-1. They beat Briarcrest Christian (TN) 2-1 to win the championship in the Gold Division.

Nation Ford is 30-5 overall on the year.

Northwestern compiles 2-2 mark in Lexington Invitational

The Northwestern Trojans finished 2-2 in the Lexington Invitational on Saturday.

Northwestern defeated Bishop England and Gray Collegiate, while losing to Blythewood to finish 2-1 in pool play. They lost to River Bluff by scores of 25-19 and 25-22 in the quarterfinals.

The Trojans are 12-8 overall on the year.

Indian Land goes 3-1 in North Central Tournament

The Indian Land Warriors complied a mark of 3-1 in the North Central Tournament on Saturday.

The Warriors defeated Hartsville 25-15, and 25-9. They toppled Buford 25-11 and 25-21, and edged Lugoff-Elgin by scores of 25-22 and 25-24. They lost to Gilbert 25-14 and 25-18 in their last match in the tournament.

The Warriors are 16-7 overall on the year.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Fort Mill 6, Catawba Ridge 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped the Catawba Ridge Copperheads 6-0 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Monday afternoon.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Nation Ford finishes second in High Country Classic

The Nation Ford Falcons scored 34 points and finished second in the High Country Classic in Boone, North Carolina on Saturday.

Katie Pou of Nation Ford won the individual competition in a time of 19:07.99. Morgan Werner (2nd, 19:54.26), Claire Mattes (3rd, 21:17.71), Ansley Archuleta (11th, 22:30.01), and Marysa Brenner (17th, 23:01.16) completed the Nation Ford competitors.

Northwestern places sixth in High Country Classic

The Northwestern Trojans scored 176 points and finished sixth in the High Country Classic in Boone, North Carolina on Saturday.

Amanda Padillo led Northwestern with a 20th place finish in a time of 23:06.09. Aamori Gaines (30th, 24:17.81), Isabella Morgan (37th, 24:43.85), Camryn Guest (46th, 25:21.78), and Kaitlin Marquis (62nd, 26:54.31) rounded out the Trojan scorers.

Fort Mill comes home fourth in Cavalier Classic

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets scored 127 points and finished fourth in the Cavalier Classic in Spartanburg on Saturday.

Elise Barradale was the top finisher for the Yellow Jackets. She was seventh overall in a time of 20:53.00. Genesis Simpson (14th, 21:15.00), Izzy Miserendin (31st, 21:44.00), Angel Kravitz (37th, 22:03.00), and Rylynn Strelick (40th, 22:10.00) rounded out the Fort Mill competitors.

South Pointe is tenth in Cavalier Classic

The South Pointe Stallions recorded a tenth place finish in the Cavalier Classic in Spartanburg on Saturday.

Madeline Smith led South Pointe with a 20th place finish in a time of 21:21.00. Greta White (46th, 22:25.00), Madeline White (54th, 22:34.00), Kyra Burton (89th, 24:10.00), and London Horne (101st, 24:33.00) rounded out the South Pointe scorers.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Northwestern finishes third in High Country Classic

The Northwestern Trojans tallied 62 points and finished third in the High Country Classic in Boone, North Carolina on Saturday.

Mason Thomas led the Trojans with a third place finish in a time of 17:06.37. Gryffin Slater (10th, 18:12.75), Christan Notarangelo (12th, 18:13.24), Timothy Notarangelo (18th, 18:57.40), and Evan Crockford (19th, 19:00.54) completed the Northwestern performers.

Nation Ford is fourth in High Country Classic

The Nation Ford Falcons scored 131 points and claimed fourth place in the High Country Classic in Boone, North Carolina on Saturday.

Connor O’Flynn was the top performer for the Falcons. He finished seventh in a time of 17:35.11. Justin Storms (15th, 18:24.24), Anthony Frattaroli (22nd, 19:06.62), Matthew McCormick (43rd, 19:54.15), and Jacob Rhinesmith (47th, 20:05.56) rounded out the Nation Ford runners.

Fort Mill places third in Cavalier Classic

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets scored 92 points and placed third in the Cavalier Classic in Spartanburg on Saturday.

Dalton Jones paced the Yellow Jackets with a second place finish in a time of 17:03.00. Alec Lootens (14th, 17:39.00), Thomas Long (20th, 17:55.00), Jackson Dawson (27th, 18:07.00), and Devon Sibley (29th, 18:08.00) also scored for Fort Mill.

South Pointe comes home 15th in Cavalier Classic

The South Pointe Stallions finished 15th in the Cavalier Classic in Spartanburg on Saturday.

Eric Mitchell finished 65th in a time of 19:29 to lead the Stallions efforts. Morgan Galusha (90th, 20:33.00), Elliot Smith (91st, 20:43.00), Joshuah Sinkler (96th, 21:00.00), and Gavin McSwain (105th, 21:27.00) completed the South Pointe competitors.