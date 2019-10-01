D.J. Adams of Great Falls earns another Player of the Week award; Rock Hill adds two

Great Falls D.J. Adams carries the ball away from Ware Shoals’ Christian Walker in 2018. This week, after his team’s 2019 matchup with Ware Shoals, Adams earned his second Player of the Week award.

When directly asked, head coach Tom Butler doesn’t know how best to categorize his multi-positioned work horse — so he just calls him D.J.

For the second straight week, the Tri-County Coaches Association on Tuesday voted the player that does a little bit of everything from Great Falls, D.J. Adams, as 3A, 2A, 1A Offensive Player of the Week. In his team’s 40-3 win over Ware Shoals, Adams rushed four times for 40 yards and two touchdowns, and he added five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The weekend before, Adams threw, ran and caught at least one touchdown pass.

“I’ve never coached at this level of football,” said Butler, who’s in his first year at Great Falls, a 1A school. “So, I’ve never been around a kid who you have to ask to do so much. But he just says, ‘Yes sir,’ and gets it done.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Adams plays corner, safety, kick returner, slot receiver, running back and some quarterback for the Red Devils. He’s also a talented basketball player.

“He’s just tough,” Butler said. “He runs over them. He runs around them … I want him to touch the ball at least 12 times a game.”

In news outside of Adams: Rock Hill’s Tylik Edwards earned another special teams player of the week honor and two other South Pointe players added awards.

Here are all of the selections, nominations and pertinent statistics from last week’s slate of high school football games.

DeVonte Holloman played his senior year of high school football at South Pointe, and 11 years later, on Feb. 4, 2019, he was named the school’s head coach. Bret McCormick

5A, 4A: Rock Hill, South Pointe

Offensive Player of the Week: In his team’s 56-7 win over Indian Land, South Pointe’s O’Mega Blake had three catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns — which was enough for him to be voted offensive player of the week.

Blake was often the benefactor of the “big plays” on Friday night: Each of Blake’s touchdown catches were 80-plus yard receptions, and his only rushing attempt went for 89 yards and a touchdown.

He was also 2-for-2 passing at quarterback.

Nominations: Zacch Davis (Clover), Tahleek Steele (South Pointe).

Co-Offensive Linemen of the Week: Ernie Greenwood of South Pointe and Will Boggs of York split this week’s title for offensive lineman of the week.

Greenwood had two key blocks for two different Stallion touchdowns in Friday night’s game. He graded out at 96 percent with five knockdowns and two pancake blocks.

Boggs graded out at 90 percent with five knockdowns, and he was part of the effort for allowing no sacks all game.

Nominations: Clint Sexton (Clover), Ashton Shannon (York), Carson Murray (Rock Hill).

Defensive Player of the Week: Rock Hill’s Anthony Jackson had seven tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in his team’s 14-7 win over Lugoff-Elgin. This is his first time winning defensive player of the week this year.

Nominations: Hayden Johnson (Clover), Dontae Johnson (South Pointe).

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Hakeem Jackson had nine tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and six quarterback hurries en route to his second straight player of the week award.

Nominations: Jaylon Ballard (Clover).

Special Teams Player of the Week: He did it again: Tylik Edwards from Rock Hill earned his fourth total and second consecutive player of the week award after his performance against Lugoff-Elgin. He had a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Nominations: Isaiah Burris (York), Raseac Myles (South Pointe).

Chester varsity football coach Victor Floyd. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

3A, 2A, 1A: Great Falls, Chester

Offensive Player of the Week: D.J. Adams (Great Falls).

Nominations: N/A.

Offensive Lineman of the Week: In Chester’s 55-21 win over the Carolina Bearcats on Friday night, Daniel Elkins paved the way for an efficient day for the offense. Elkins graded out at 88 percent and had four knockdowns.

Nominations: Eddie Roach (Great Falls).

Defensive Player of the Week: Great Falls’ Kell Brown was one of three player of the week selections from Great Falls. He earned had nine tackles and two tackles for loss.

Nominations: N/A.

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Natorris Woodard was the only nomination — but he was also a phenomenal candidate: Woodard earned seven tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a safety.

Nominations: N/A.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Ly’Terrence Mills of Chester earned another player of the week award. He had 133 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns. In special teams specifically, he took an 86-yard kick return to the house.