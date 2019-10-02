High School Football
Week 5 high school football media polls feature Clover, South Pointe and Chester
The weekly media football polls have been announced, and three area teams are included.
The Clover Blue Eagles are rated as the number nine team in 5A. The South Pointe Stallions are listed as the fourth best team in 4A, and the Chester Cyclones are ranked fourth in 3A.
5A - 1. Dutch Fork, 2. Byrnes, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Dorman, 5. Sumter, 6. T. L. Hanna, 7. Gaffney, 8. River Bluff, 9. Clover, 10. Carolina Forest.
4A - 1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Daniel, 3. North Myrtle Beach, 4. South Pointe, 5. Wilson, 6. A. C. Flora, 7. Walhalla, 8. Hartsville, 9. Wren, 10. Travelers Rest.
3A - 1. Dillon, 2. Chapman, 3. Camden, 4. Chester, 5. May River, 6. Wade Hampton (H), 7. Gilbert, 8. Strom Thurmond, 9. Aynor, 10. Marion.
2A - 1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 4. Southside Christian, 5. Oceanside Collegiate, 6. Timberland, 7. Saluda, 8. Whale Branch, 9. Andrew Jackson, 10. St. Joseph’s.
1A -1 . Lamar, 2. Wagener-Salley, 3. Green Sea-Floyds, 4. (tie) Lake View, Branchville, 6. C. E. Murray, 7. Blackville-Hilda 8. Baptist Hill, 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 10. Denmark-Olar.
