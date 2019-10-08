Tri-County Player of the Week award winners named after opening week of region play

SHARE COPY LINK

Friday night marked the beginning of region play for the area’s high school football teams, and on Tuesday, the Tri-County Coaches Association voted for players of the week.

Two awards went to Clover players; two went to Nation Ford players; two went to Lewisville players; and two went to Catawba Ridge players.

Here are all of the selections, nominations and pertinent statistics from last week’s slate of high school football games.

5A, 4A: Gabe Carroll earns honor again

Offensive Player of the Week: Gabe Carroll of Clover earned player of the week honors for the third time this season after his performance on Friday night.

The Blue Eagles were largely stifled in the first half by Nation Ford’s defense — a unit that only allowed 21 points in the first half. But after the break, like he has all several times this season, Carroll took over: The senior finished 19-for-28 passing for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns, and also had 52 rushing yards.

Nominations: Nathan Mahaffey (Nation Ford), Juelz Hood (Lancaster), Tahleek Steele (South Pointe), O’Mega Blake (South Pointe), Jackson Roberson (Rock Hill).

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Rock Hill’s Carson Murray won offensive lineman of the week for his performance in his team’s 30-0 win over Fort Mill on Friday night.

Murray graded out at 90 percent and added four knockdowns.

Nominations: Josh Greenwood (South Pointe).

Defensive Player of the Week: Hayden Johnson of Clover wreaked havoc all night on Friday, hindering Nation Ford’s potent rushing attack. Johnson recorded 15 tackles, three quarterback pressures and five tackles for loss en route to earning this week’s defensive player of the week.

Nominations: Petey Tuipulotu (Nation Ford), Avery Wilcox (Fort Mill), Jeffery Patterson (Rock Hill).

Defensive Lineman of the Week: J’Quan Carter of Nation Ford earned defensive lineman of the week in his team’s loss to Clover on Friday night. Carter notched 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Nominations: Hakeem Jackson (Rock Hill), Jaquarius Guinn (Clover).

Special Teams Player of the Week: Nation Ford’s Quinn Castner earned special teams player of the week after he knocked in a 41-yard field goal to cap off his team’s first drive on Friday night. The score marked the first time Clover trailed all season.

On the game, Castner went 2-for-2 on field goals, 3-for-3 on extra points and kicked in three touchbacks.

Nominations: Will Corso (Lancaster), Ethan Dutton (Rock Hill).

3A, 2A, 1A: Demetric Hardin dominates for Lewisville

Offensive Player of the Week: Demetric Hardin did it all for Lewisville on Friday night.

Hardin, a senior and Lewisville’s first shrine bowl selection since 2012, recorded 24 carries for 343 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He also was 17-for-25 for 284 yards and a touchdown passing.

Hardin accumulated these numbers even after not playing in the last five minutes of the contest.

Nominations: Blake Good (Indian Land), La’Kyle McIlwain (Andrew Jackson), Jacobie Henderson (Catawba Ridge).

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Austin Adams helped pave the way for Hardin on Friday night and earned offensive lineman of the week. Adams graded out at 91 percent with four knockdowns.

Nominations: Eli Mackey (Andrew Jackson).

Defensive Player of the Week: In Andrew Jackson’s 28-13 win over Chesterfield, Anthony Izzard notched 10 tackles (seven solos) and one interception — which was enough to earn him defensive player of the week honors.

Nominations: Brody Tesimale (Catawba Ridge).

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Asa Johnson, Catawba Ridge’s force on the line, earned defensive lineman of the week after recording nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries.

He led a defense that didn’t allow a point in the second half.

Nominations: Landon Williams (Andrew Jackson).

Special Teams Player of the Week: Ayden McCarter of Catawba Ridge was 3-for-3 on point-after-touchdown attempts and had two tackles on his team’s kickoffs. This was his first player of the week award of the season.

Nominations: Rocky Kennington (Andrew Jackson).

Guardian of the Week Award: Daniel Elkins of Chester

The Sept. 20 Guardian of the Week was awarded on Thursday, Oct. 3, to Chester offensive lineman Daniel Elkins.

The weekly award is delivered by Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey to the week’s best high school football offensive lineman from Lewisville, Chester or Great Falls. Dorsey began the tradition this year.