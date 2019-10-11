The Herald’s live Oct. 11 high school football updates: Here’s what we know.

SHARE COPY LINK

Week 7’s slate of high school football games feature Clover facing off with Northwestern, Legion Collegiate meeting Catawba Ridge, Westwood traveling to York — and more.

The Herald will be providing live updates throughout Friday night.

Here’s what we know.

High school football scores

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Clover at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Nation Ford at Fort Mill, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster at South Pointe, 7:30 p.m.

Westwood at York, 7:30 p.m.

Keenan at Chester, 7:30 p.m.

Legion Collegiate at Catawba Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisville at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.