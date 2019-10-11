High School Football
The Herald’s live Oct. 11 high school football updates: Here’s what we know.
Week 7’s slate of high school football games feature Clover facing off with Northwestern, Legion Collegiate meeting Catawba Ridge, Westwood traveling to York — and more.
The Herald will be providing live updates throughout Friday night.
Here’s what we know.
High school football scores
Clover at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Nation Ford at Fort Mill, 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster at South Pointe, 7:30 p.m.
Westwood at York, 7:30 p.m.
Keenan at Chester, 7:30 p.m.
Legion Collegiate at Catawba Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisville at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Comments