Four Tri-County football teams remain in South Carolina media polls after Week 7

The Week 7 media football polls have been released and four area teams are included.

The Clover Blue Eagles are sixth in 5A, and the South Pointe Stallions are third in 4A. The Chester Cyclones are third in 3A, and the Great Falls Red Devils are ninth in 1A.

Here are the full results.

5A - 1. Dutch Fork, 2. Byrnes, 3. (tie) Dorman, 3. (tie) Fort Dorchester, 5. Sumter, 6. Clover, 7. Carolina Forest, 8. River Bluff, 9. (tie) T. L. Hanna, 9. (tie) Gaffney.

4A - 1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Daniel, 3. South Pointe, 4. Wilson, 5. A. C. Flora, 6. Eastside, 7. North Myrtle Beach, 8. Belton-Honea Path, 9. Wren, 10. Greenville.

3A - 1. Dillon, 2. Chapman, 3. Chester, 4. May River, 5. Gilbert, 6. Camden, 7. (tie) Aynor, 7.(tie) Wade Hampton (H), 9. Strom Thurmond, 10. Union County.

2A - 1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Southside Christian, 4. Oceanside Collegiate, 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6. Timberland, 7. Saluda, 8. Andrew Jackson, 9. Gray Collegiate, 10. Mullins.

1A - 1. Wagener-Salley, 2. Green Sea-Floyds, 3. Lamar, 4. Lake View, 5. (tie) Blackville-Hilda, 5. (tie) Branchville, 7. C. E. Murray, 8. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 9. Great Falls, 10. Denmark-Olar.