Week 8 preview: A must-win game for Indian Land, a tough opponent for Clover and more

The Indian Land Warriors are in a must-win situation entering this week’s Region 4-3A game against the Keenan Raiders on the road in Columbia.

After the heartbreaking loss to Chester, 51-50, to open region play two weeks ago, Indian Land had its bye week to think about things and get prepared for Keenan — and have some of its main position players recovery from some nagging injuries.

“Health-wise, we are back healthy,” Indian Land head coach H.B. Blades said. “Everybody is back and that is very important, especially entering this time of the year. Our bye week came at a really good time.”

Indian Land is sitting at 2-5 overall. The Warriors won their first two games of the year, but they’ve dropped five straight since. At 0-1 in the region, Indian Land can’t afford to get too far behind.

A win Friday night against Keenan would come at the right time.

“This is very important,” Blades said. “Right now, the region is wide open. Getting this win would get us where we need to go.”

Keenan is in a similar situation, sitting at 0-2 in region play — having fallen to Fairfield Central, 39-0, and then losing to Chester, 31-6, last week. The Raiders are 3-5 on the season, and after the Indian Land game, they have just one more region game against Camden to finish out the regular season.

Keenan will need to beat both Indian Land and Camden to have a chance at making the playoffs.

The Warriors have been giving up points in bunches during their five-game losing streak. They have averaged giving up 38 points a game during that stretch — including giving up 56 to South Pointe and 51 to Chester in their two most recent losses.

Blades said for them to stop that bleeding against Keenan, his team will have to execute their defensive assignments when it comes to stopping the run. Keenan, Blades said, runs a triple-option system.

“The triple option is always tough,” he said. “You have to play assignment football on defense. I think we can be successful.”

One thing that is good for Indian Land heading into the Keenan game is that they are healthy once again. Sophomore Blake Goode will start under center after missing time with a concussion and Jonathan Starkey will back him up at quarterback, as he was out as well dealing with injuries.

“We have all our quarterbacks back and we are getting (junior linebacker) Chris Cruz back from injury and (junior defensive lineman) Jonah Jupiter back from injury as well,” Blades said. “That is huge as well. Everyone is healthy and we are rolling after this bye week with a clean slate pretty much.”

The offense should run smoother with a healthy Warriors’ team. During their five-game losing streak, Indian Land has only been averaging 19 points a game.

Indian Land will have two more region games to finish the regular season as they host Camden and travel to Fairfield Central. The Warriors will most likely need to win at least one of those final remaining two games to get into the playoffs.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

Full football schedule

All kickoffs are set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, besides the Legion Collegiate vs. Carolina Crusaders game, which will take place on Saturday.

Northwestern (1-6, 0-1) at Nation Ford (4-3, 1-1)

This is a big game for both teams. The winner stays in the region title chase, while the loser is knocked out. The playoffs are still very much in play for both teams. The winner gets a notch up in the chase to make the post season, but the loser is not out. Both teams played the current region leader, Clover, tough earlier in the year — which makes this game even more interesting.

Listen: FM 94.3

Clover (7-0, 2-0) at Rock Hill (5-2, 1-0)

Clover can wrap up the region title with a win in this big battle. A loss wouldn’t knock the Blue Eagles out of the title chase, but it would mean that Clover would need some help in the final two weeks to get it.

A win for Rock Hill would put the Bearcats in control of their own destiny for the region crown and move them a step closer to nailing down a playoff spot.

Listen: FM 100.1/AM 1340

York (2-5, 0-2) at Lancaster (2-5, 1-1)

Both teams need a win, but York’s need is greater: Win or lose, neither team is out of the playoff picture. Both teams have improved since the beginning of the campaign, but their records do not show that improvement.

Both have been inconsistent at times this year: The team that turns in the most consistent performance throughout the game will likely get the win.

Listen: FM 107.1

South Pointe (7-0, 2-0) at Richland Northeast (0-8, 0-2)

South Pointe has played well all season and continues to improve with each game. The Stallions cannot afford a let-down against a team that has not won all year.

A victory moves South Pointe one step closer to another region title, and a loss does not stop their chances for the region title or the playoffs.

Listen: FM 104.1

Indian Land (3-4, 0-1) at Keenan (3-5, 0-2)

Chester (7-1, 2-0) at Camden (6-1, 0-1)

The Cyclones are at the top of the region standings, and they have played excellently all season. They cannot afford a loss to Camden, a team that lost a region battle last week against Fairfield Central.

The Cyclones will be able to control their own destiny in the region title chase with a victory, while a loss does not deter any title or playoff hopes.

Listen: WRBK FM 90.3

Forestview (4-3) at Catawba Ridge (2-5)

This is a huge game for Catawba Ridge: The Copperheads have improved as the season has gone along, but their record doesn’t reflect that improvement. A win would go a long way toward setting the tone for the final two games and keep alive the possibility of finishing with a .500 record in the school’s first season of play.

Follow: Cable 103

Andrew Jackson (6-1, 2-1) at Lewisville (2-5, 0-3)

Lewisville needs a win. The Lions lost their first three region games and are out of the region title chase. The playoffs remain a possibility, but they will need to win at least two of the last three games to make that happen.

Andrew Jackson is coming off a bye week.

Great Falls (4-2, 0-0) at McBee (0-7, 0-0)

It is the first region game for both teams. A victory in the opening region contest would be huge for Great Falls and would place them in the thick of the region title chase. A loss would hurt that, but it would not eliminate Great Falls from the title chase or the playoff picture.

It’s also worth mentioning that Great Falls has not played in three weeks —

Legion Collegiate (4-2) at Carolina Crusaders (Saturday)

Legion Collegiate can further cement its improvement with a win in this game. They can not afford a letdown if they are going to set a positive tone for the remainder of the season.

Listen: FM100.1/AM 1340