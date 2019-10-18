Andrew Jackson provides offensive fireworks, downs Lewisville, 51-18

Intensity.

That was Andrew Jackson coach Todd Shigley’s key in preparing his team for its region contest at Lewisville. The word was especially important off a bye week, and with a home game against Pageland Central coming up next week.

Andrew Jackson lived up to that word Friday night, delivering a 51-18 victory, in a game where the Vols tallied more than 500 yards of total offense.

“That was my motivation with them this week. Our guys stuck to it (the message),” said Shigley. “Especially in the second quarter, we’ve had issues with scoring. I just wanted us to kind of get our mojo back and have that instinct of finishing the ball game.”

Lewisville (2-6, 0-4 Region 4-2A) started the scoring with a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior Jayden Barnes, giving the Lions a 6-0 advantage. Andrew Jackson (7-1, 3-1) would need to wait just one play to secure the lead, as receiver OJ White took the ensuing kickoff 84 yards up the left side to give the Vols a 7-6 lead.

Andrew Jackson turned in an eight-play, 57-yard drive after forcing a Lewisville punt, with a one-yard sneak from quarterback Chas DeBruhl putting the Vols ahead, 14-6. DeBruhl would strike again in the second quarter, hitting Payton Hornsby from four yards on the only throw of an eight-play Volunteer drive, making the score 20-6.

The Vols needed just three plays on their initial second-half possession to extend their lead. DeBruhl found White sprinting down the right sideline for a 53-yard connection that pushed the score to 27-6. Jake Vaughn later put through a 20-yard field goal attempt with two minutes remaining in the third to move the margin to 30-6.

Just into the fourth quarter, a hard hit from an Andrew Jackson defender jarred loose a Lewisville completion, giving the Vols the ball at their own 13. It took the visitors just two more plays to again find the end zone, as Gavin Blackmon took a handoff around left end and jaunted 82 yards to make it 37-6.

Lewisville quickly answered that score, going 57 yards in three plays. Demetric Hardin found Jadon Scott down the left side for a 32-yard score, pulling the Lions within a 37-12 margin. Andrew Jackson countered on the ensuing drive, going 50 yards in two plays, with a 44-yard DeBruhl toss to Austin Mullis.

Cedric Samuel capped the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run on the final Volunteer drive, providing the final margin.

Andrew Jackson running backs Aiden Henson, Blackmon, and Samuel all had huge nights, with each tallying over 100 yards. The Volunteers rushed for 370 yards on 40 carries. DeBruhl connected on 10-of-20 throws for 167 yards, contributing a score each on the ground and through the air.

“We thought we were gonna be able to run the ball a little more successfully this week than we had in the past,” said Shigley. “Hats off to the offensive linemen for just creating for those guys, and the tight ends, too. We had a lot of success with it, and they executed the game plan.”

Hardin hit on 14-of-25 throws for 159 yards for Lewisville, adding 95 rushing yards. The senior left the game with an injury, though no status report was immediately available. Barnes recorded two interceptions for the Lions.

The game marked Senior Night for Lewisville, and Lions coach Will Mitchell reflected on their impact.

“A lot of people thought they’d have cashed it in by now, but they really haven’t,” said Mitchell about his seniors. “They come back every Monday, and they have a good attitude. They’ve shown really good intestinal fortitude. They don’t come any tougher than Jadon and Demetric. Those guys are tough as nails.”

Andrew Jackson hosts Pageland Central in Region 4-2A play next Friday. Lewisville travels to face North Central. Both games are slated for a 7:30 kickoff.