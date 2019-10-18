‘We counted this as a playoff game’: York gets past Lancaster on the road, 38-26

Nation Ford’s Steven McFadden (no. 10) draws a crowd in first quarter action as the Lancaster Bruins host the Nation Ford Falcons. Special to The Herald

In South Carolina’s annual rendition of the War of the Roses, it was York who came in to Lancaster and spoiled the Bruins’ homecoming, 38-26, at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

“Our kids have been getting better and better each week and they prepared extremely hard this week,” Cougars head coach Dean Boyd said.

Boyd knows how big this win was for his team’s chances of making the playoffs.

“We’re behind the eight ball; we gotta win,” he said. “If we want to have a chance to get in the playoffs, we got to win. We counted this as a playoff game because it really was; if we didn’t win tonight, we’d have to win the last two to have a shot to get in, and then it would be a tie.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The win improved the Cougars’ overall record to 3-5 and its Region 3-4A mark to 1-2, while the Bruins fell to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in region play.

Boyd was impressed with senior quarterback Colby Clayton’s first half performance. Clayton had three touchdown passes in the half, and junior quarterback Weston Hance played in the second half to get reps for when he’s the starter after Clayton graduates this year.

“I thought Colby played well,” he said. “Colby had an outstanding first half, and nothing leads me to believe that he wouldn’t have played well the second half. He threw RPOs (run-pass options) extremely well tonight.”

York started off the game with some early fireworks on the first play from scrimmage; Clayton handed the ball off to junior wide receiver Deshaun Brown, who then threw a bomb to senior wide receiver Darian Anderson for a 58-yard touchdown. Senior placekicker Max Haynes’ extra point made it 7-0 Cougars just 20 seconds into the contest.

After a Bruins three-and-out, York got the ball and back moved down the field, thanks in part to a 20-yard scamper from Clayton to set the Cougars up at the 12-yard-line. The very next play, sophomore running back Frank Thompson Jr. bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown run. Haynes’ PAT made it 14-0 York with 6:36 to go in the first quarter.

Lancaster was able to move the ball down the field on its next drive with junior quarterback leading the way with 14 and 17 yard runs. However, the Bruins came up empty after junior kicker Will Corso was short on a 42-yard field goal attempt with 11:07 to go before the half.

On York’s very next play, Clayton bolted for a 33-yard run up-field to the Bruins’ 47-yard-line.

A few plays later, Clayton would hit junior wide receiver Aladrion Davis in the end zone for a 12-yard score. Haynes’ PAT was true once again to give the Cougars a commanding 21-0 lead with 8:39 to go before the half.

Lancaster would answer on its next possession. Truesdale broke off 14- and 32-yard runs back to back to set the Bruins up at the York 2-yard-line. Truesdale called his own number again on the next play and found himself finding the end zone for a 2-yard score. Corso’s extra point was good to cut York’s lead to 21-7 with 5:14 to go in the half.

On York’s next possession, Clayton broke off a 28-yard run to set the Cougars up on Lancaster’s 23-yard-line. After taking a sack, York converted on fourth down with a 5-yard run from junior running back Jordan Burris to keep the drive alive.

The Cougars scored on the next play when Clayton found junior wide receiver Isaiah Burris for a 12-yard touchdown. Haynes’ kick made it 28-7 Cougars with 1:20 to go before the half.

The teams would trade interceptions before the half, with senior defensive back Omarion Roberts picking off Truesdale and sophomore defensive back Sean McCray getting the better of Clayton.

Haynes would add three more with a 37-yard field goal to make it 31-7 York with 7:05 to go in the third.

McCray gave the Bruins life with a big return on the ensuing kickoff to set Lancaster up at York’s 31-yard-line. His efforts were not in vain as Truesdale pitched the ball to sophomore running back Juelz Hood, who then took it in for a 12-yard score. However, Corso missed the PAT to leave the score at 31-13 Cougars.

York answered on its next drive with a 43-yard strike from Hance to Brown. Haynes’ PAT was true to put York up 38-13 with 2:57 to go in the third.

Lancaster cut into York’s lead in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown from senior tight end Will Burton. Corso’s PAT made it 38-20 with 9:23 to go in the game.

York’s next drive came to a screeching halt when McCray picked off Hance in the end zone and returned it to the Bruins’ 36-yard line.

However, York recovered a Lancaster fumble with 2:45 left to stop the Bruins drive in its tracks.

The Bruins would score a touchdown as time expired, a 39-yard pass from Truesdale to wide receiver Phillip Mickles to make it 38-26, but it would be too little, too late.

York will return home next week to take on Richland Northeast, while Lancaster will travel to Westwood.

“Getting the win should help give us confidence,” Boyd said. “Our kids know what’s on the line. They know that we’ve got to win to get in, so hopefully they’re gonna come out and play well.”