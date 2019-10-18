34 points in the third quarter: Forestview outlasts Catawba Ridge

Catawba Ridge High School varsity football players practice Wednesday at the school in Fort Mill. tkimball@heraldonline.com

The Forestview Jaguars used a 34-point third quarter to come from behind and run over the Catawba Ridge Copperheads in a 47-30 victory.

The Copperheads struggled in the second half after holding an 11-point halftime lead. Penalties throughout the game hurt Catawba Ridge offensively. The Copperheads also struggled to stop Forestview in the third quarter.

“We didn’t respond,” said Copperheads’ head coach Zac Lendyak. “We couldn’t stop them. It snowballed on us. We didn’t respond like we have all year.”

Catawba Ridge (2-6) usually goes with a two-quarterback system, alternating Harrison Wilson and Kayden Hager, but Wilson has been in concussion protocol all week and didn’t play against Forestview (5-3).

Catawba Ridge took the opening kickoff and fumbled three plays into their first series, but Forestview was unable to take advantage of the miscue as the Copperheads’ defense made the stop.

The Copperheads’ Ben Hudgins got an interception for Catawba Ridge midway through the first quarter, which led to Ayden McCarter hitting a 29-yard field goal to give them the lead.

Forestview answered on their next series with a 51-yard field goal from Holt Cloninger to tie the game at 3-3 with 32 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Hager opened the second quarter by hitting BJ Mallard on a dead sprint down the right side of the field for a 58-yard touchdown and gave Catawba Ridge the lead.

Cloninger came back to answer the Copperheads. This time with a 45-yard field goal. The Catawba Ridge defense again held their ground without allowing a Forestview touchdown.

The Copperheads extended their lead off the second interception of the first half as Hager hit Quinton Jackson for a 34-yard touchdown with about 21 seconds left before halftime to make the score 17-6.

The second half was a lot different for Catawba Ridge as they came out flat and Forestview scored five touchdowns in the third quarter.

“This is only the second time all year we have had a lead at halftime and it showed,” Lendyak said. “We didn’t respond the way we needed to.”

Forestview scored three plays into the second half with the help of a long kickoff return and a targeting penalty against Catawba Ridge. The Copperheads were able to over come penalties in the second half.

Unofficially, Catawba Ridge had 13 penalties for 135 yards in the game.

The Jaguars took the lead with about eight minutes left in the third quarter as Camury Reid ran in from four-yards out to make it 19-17. Offensively, Catawba Ridge struggled to move the ball dn’t get a first down until about four minutes left in the third quarter, compared to six from Forestview.

Forestview extended their lead as Jamarion Dawkins ran in from 15-yards out on the team’s third series of the third quarter. They would push the Jaguars lead to 27-17 with just under six minutes left.

Catawba Ridge would score twice in the fourth quarter as Hager would hit Trevor Testerman for a 21-yard touchdown pass with about 7:30 left, and he would hit Lane Boutwell for a 16-yard touchdown pass with about 1:50 left.

Dawkins rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries for Forestview, including a third quarter punt return for a touchdown. Forestview’s Jaylen Mims rushed for 108 yards on five carries unofficially. Hager passed for 279 yards on 20-of-34 passing with four touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards on 14 carries.

Jackson caught eight passes for 93 yards for Catawba Ridge and Jacobie Henderson caught five passes for 39 yards.

Things won’t get any easier for Catawba Ridge next week as they play the undefeated Clover Blue Eagles on the road.

