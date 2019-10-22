After Week 8, Tri-County well-represented in latest football media poll

The latest media football poll has been announced, and four Tri-County area teams are on the list.

In 5A, the Clover Blue Eagles are listed at number six. In 4A, the South Pointe Stallions are rated third. In 3A, the Chester Cyclones are also ranked third, despite a loss this past weekend. And in 2A, Andrew Jackson is No. 7.

5A - 1. Dutch Fork, 2. Dorman, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Byrnes, 5. Sumter, 6. Clover, 7. River Bluff, 8. Carolina Forest, 9. T. L. Hanna, 10. Gaffney.

4A - 1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Daniel, 3. South Pointe, 4. A. C. Flora, 5. Eastside, 6. Belton-Honea Path, 7. (tie) Wren, Wilson, 9. Hartsville, 10. Greenville.

3A - 1. Chapman, 2. Aynor, 3. Gilbert, 4. Camden, 5. Dillon, 6. Wade Hampton (H), 7. Chester, 8. May River, 9. Union County, 10. Strom Thurmond.

2A - 1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Southside Christian, 4. Oceanside Collegiate, 5. Saluda, 6. Timberland, 7. Andrew Jackson, 8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 9. Gray Collegiate, 10. Woodland.

1A - 1. Wagener-Salley, 2. Green Sea-Floyds, 3. Lamar, 4. (tie) Blackville-HIlda, C.E. Murray, 6. Lake View, 7. Branchville, 8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, 9. Whitmire, 10. Ridge Spring-Monetta.