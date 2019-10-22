Here are your Tri-County Week 8 player of the week nominations and selections

There could only be one.

Nation Ford, after its 23-21 win over Northwestern, nominated three deserving candidates for special teams player of the week.

After all, the Falcons scored all of their points via special teams: Six points came in the form of a Jerrick Foster, the eventual winner, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown; six came via Petey Tuipulotu, who stripped Northwestern’s punter and returned the fumble 30 yards for a touchdown; and the rest, two extra points and three field goals, came from the team’s steady-legged kicker, Quinn Castner.

Nation Ford had two winners in this week’s player of the week selections; Northwestern had one; Indian Land had one; Clover had one; Catawba Ridge had one; and Andrew Jackson had four.

The Tri-County Coaches Association voted on the awards on Tuesday afternoon. The Herald facilitated the vote.

Here are all of the selections, nominations and pertinent statistics from Week 8’s high school football games.

5A, 4A: Nation Ford

Offensive Player of the Week: Ger-Cari Caldwell of Northwestern earned his first player of the week selection after his performance against Nation Ford. He made nine receptions for 130 yards and touchdown.

Nominees: T.J. Thomas (Indian Land), Colby Clayton (York), Nathan Mahaffey (Nation Ford), Gabe Carroll (Clover).

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Michael Agnew of Nation Ford earned the title this week. He graded out at 93 percent for two pancake blocks, seven downfield blocks. Nation Ford, as a team, didn’t allow a sack all contest.

Nominees: Will Boggs (York), Kale Roach (Northwestern).

Defensive Player of the Week: Indian Land’s A.J. Jefferson won this award this week. He notched three interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown — two pass breakups and eight tackles.

Nominees: Derrick McCrorey (Northwestern), Micah Brown (Nation Ford), Hayden Johnson (Clover).

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Jaylon Ballard made nine tackles, a sack, five tackles for loss, six quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles en route to this week’s defensive lineman of the week award.

Nominees: Isaac McClellan (Northwestern), Anquarious Davis (South Pointe), Korey Dillard (Nation Ford).

Special Teams Player of the Week: Jerrick Foster triumphed over his teammates and earned special teams player of the week for his performance in his team’s win over Northwestern. Foster had two kickoff returns for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Nominees: Quinn Castner (Nation Ford), Petey Tuipulotu (Nation Ford), Zacch Davis (Clover).

3A, 2A, 1A: Andrew Jackson, Catawba Ridge

Offensive Player of the Week: Catawba Ridge’s Kayden Hager completed 20-of-34 passes for 296 yards for four touchdowns en route to the quarterback’s offensive player of the week selection. He also added 36 yards rushing and played linebacker on defense.

Nominees: Stan Mills (Chester), Gavin Blackmon (Andrew Jackson).

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Lucas Bowers won the award this week. He graded out at 93 percent and added two knockdowns.

Nominees: N/A.

Defensive Player of the Week: Tyrek Barrow of Andrew Jackson added 10 solo tackles and won this week’s defensive player of the week.

Nominees: N/A.

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Caleb Myers of Andrew Jackson earned defensive lineman of the week after he notched five tackles (two of which were solo) and a sack.

Nominees: N/A.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Andrew Jackson’s OJay White earned special teams player of the week after his three kickoff returns for 138 yards and a touchdown. He also played wide receiver and notched five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Nominees: Ayden McCarter (Catawba Ridge).