High School Football
The Herald’s Oct. 25 live high school football scoreboard: Here’s what we know.
Check back here throughout the night to catch up on scores and, after the games, to read Friday night’s end-of-game recaps.
Here’s what we know.
Football updates from around the area
Fort Mill at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Hill at Nation Ford, 7:30 p.m.
Catawba Ridge at Clover, 7:30 p.m.
Richland Northeast at York, 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Westwood, 7:30 p.m.
South Pointe at Ridge View, 7:30 p.m.
Camden at Indian Land, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Central at Chester, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisville at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Legion Collegiate at Hickory Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Comments