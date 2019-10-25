The Herald’s Oct. 25 live high school football scoreboard: Here’s what we know.

Check back here throughout the night to catch up on scores and, after the games, to read Friday night’s end-of-game recaps.

Here’s what we know.

Football updates from around the area

Fort Mill at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rock Hill at Nation Ford, 7:30 p.m.

Catawba Ridge at Clover, 7:30 p.m.

Richland Northeast at York, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Westwood, 7:30 p.m.

South Pointe at Ridge View, 7:30 p.m.

Camden at Indian Land, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Central at Chester, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisville at North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Legion Collegiate at Hickory Hawks, 7:30 p.m.