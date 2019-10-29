Week 9 high school football media poll: Did any schools rise in the rankings?

The latest poll in high school football has been announced, and four teams in the Tri-County area are included.

In 5A, the Clover Blue Eagles are rated as the No. 6 team; the South Pointe Stallions are ranked third in 4A; and the Chester Cyclones are listed as the No. 7 team in 3A. All three of these teams are in the same position as they were last week.

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers are in the fifth spot in 2A, moving up from seventh a week ago.

Here are the full results.

5A - 1. Dutch Fork, 2. Dorman, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Byrnes, 5. Sumter, 6. Clover, 7. Carolina Forest, 8. Laurens, 9, Gaffney, 10. River Bluff.

4A - 1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Daniel, 3. South Pointe, 4. Eastside, 5. Wren, 6. Hartsville, 7. Greenville, 8. A. C. Flora, 9. Belton- Honea Path, 10. Wilson.

3A - 1. Chapman, 2. Aynor, 3. Gilbert, 4. Dillon, 5. Camden, 6. Wade Hampton (H), 7. Chester, 8. May River, 9. Union County, 10. Strom Thurmond.

2A - 1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Southside Christian, 4. Oceanside Collegiate, 5. Andrew Jackson, 6. Timberland, 7. Saluda, 8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 9. Gray Collegiate, 10. Andrews.

1A - 1. Wagener-Salley, 2. Green Sea-Floyds, 3. Lamar, 4. Blackville-Hilda, 5. C. E. Murray, 6. Branchville, 7. Lake View, 8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, 9. Whitmire, 10. Ridge Spring–Monetta.