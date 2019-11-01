Thurmond, Edwards help seal rivalry win; Rock Hill triumphs over Northwestern, 21-14

Northwestern’s Jaylen Chavis (28) carries the ball against Rock Hill’s Jamaris Pressley Friday at District Three Stadium. tkimball@heraldonline.com

When quarterback Jordan Thurmond’s number was called with three minutes left in the game — with Rock Hill embarking on a drive less than 50 yards away from the end zone, the score knotted at 14 — he didn’t know what to think.

He was happy, for one — ready to seize an opportunity to take the lead late in the game against his team’s cross-town rival. But he was also cold, having not played a snap all game prior to the team’s final drive.

In his first play of the drive, Thurmond threw an errant incomplete pass into the flat. Starting quarterback Jackson Roberson filed into the game immediately afterward.

But then, with Rock Hill sitting at a third and one, Thurmond was back in the huddle: On this play, he took the snap, faked a hand-off, ran right — and then, with one man to beat, spun into the end zone.

Rock Hill took a 21-14 lead with just under two minutes left — and didn’t relinquish it.

“Complicated emotions,” Thurmond, out of breath from celebrating, told The Herald after his team’s 21-14 win at District Three Stadium on Friday night. “Whenever it worked out, I was just happy.”

With the win, Rock Hill cemented its spot at second in the region, earned an automatic playoff berth and concluded the team’s Senior Night on a positive note.

“Our senior class, I’ll tell you what,” Rock Hill head coach Bubba Pittman said after the game, shaking his head. “Those guys have done so much for us… Those guys have put in so much effort, so much hard work into turning our football program around.”

The night almost didn’t shake out like this.

Northwestern’s Jaylen Chavis carries the ball Friday at District Three Stadium. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

As the horn sounded to signal the end of the first quarter, Rock Hill would break the game’s proverbial ice with a two-yard touchdown rush by running back Isiah Brown. 7-0, Bearcats.

But Northwestern wasn’t quick to lay down.

Rock Hill found itself rolling on its next drive, 12 yards from making it a two-score game, but Northwestern caused a Cam Walker fumble on a jet sweep rush and recovered the turnover.

A few drives later, Northwestern quarterback Sydney Mullinax found junior receiver Kyle Aldridge for a 64-yard touchdown toss to tie the game. 7-7.

By halftime, the contest felt as if it would be defined by what could have been: It saw three turnovers — two of which were within the team’s respective red zones — and more poor passes and missed opportunities.

Northwestern head coach Page Wofford said his team couldn’t overcome its own mistakes.

“For probably the tenth game, it’s our own mistakes that hold us back,” Wofford said.

The third quarter was largely uneventful — headlined by a 48-yard rush by Rock Hill’s Ashton Peterson, who took it all the way to 12-yard line. The opportunity went unfulfilled, though: The Bearcats followed the big rush up with a few plays for loss, including an intentional grounding penalty that set up a longer-than-expected 46-yard field goal that was sent wide left.

The game took on a new life in the fourth quarter, though.

Rock Hill’s Jackson Roberson (11) is stopped by Northwestern’s Jalon Mickle during the cross-town rivalry game at District Three Stadium. Tracy Kimball

With 9:33 left in the game, after a pair of 15-plus yard catches by Robbie Ouzts, Rock Hill quarterback found Walker for a 12-yard touchdown. 14-7, Rock Hill.

The ensuing possession, 15 seconds later, Northwestern’s Riley Duran found Ger-Cari Caldwell on an inside drag route and took it 80 yards for an equalizing touchdown. Tied again. 14-14.

And then, Rock Hill quarterback’s aforementioned 15-yard rush gave the Bearcats a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. And then, not to let a junior punctuate his class’ night, senior Shrine Bowl candidate Tylik Edwards sealed the game with an interception with less than a minute left — his second of the game.

Rock Hill was led on the ground by Ashton Peterson, who notched 12 carries for 79 yards, and Isiah Brown, who had three carries for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Bearcat starting quarterback, Roberson, completed 17 of 24 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown: “Jackson played great tonight,” Pittman said after the game.

Northwestern starting quarterback Sydney Mullinax was 9-for-22 for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His backup on Friday night, Riley Duran, threw 8-for-19 for 121 yards, a touchdown and two picks.

Trojan receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell made seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown, including an 80-yard score. Kyle Aldridge also had himself a game, making five catches for 75 yards, which included a 64-yard touchdown himself.

Minutes after the final whistle blew — with the Rock Hill student fans reaching over the fence to engage with the players, nearly spilling onto the field — Roberson approached Thurmond with a smile.

Roberson, the player who led the team all game, gave the player who stole the show at the last moment this week a hug, and they shared a brief moment together.

“Beating your cross-town rival,” Thurmond said with a smile on his face, “it’s just the sweetest victory you can get.”