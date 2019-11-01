‘They locked in’: South Pointe defeats York, 48-21, to finish season unbeaten

York’s Colby Clayton is tackled by South Pointe’s Choncey Massey Friday. The York Cougars competed with the South Pointe Stallions at District Three Stadium. tkimball@heraldonline.com

It’s always nice to end the regular season with a donut in the loss column.

That’s exactly what the South Pointe Stallions did on Friday night at District Three South Stadium on Senior Night, defeating the York Cougars, 48-21, to finish the regular season with a perfect 10-0 overall record and a 5-0 Region 3-4A record.

South Pointe head coach DeVonte Holloman said he is proud of what his team was able to accomplish this season, especially because it didn’t come easy.

“You know, we had a rough start,” he said. “We found a way to way to win games, push through some adversity and probably played one of our better games tonight. So it’s been an up and down season, but, you know, our boys stuck with it, and we fought through a lot of different adversity, a lot of different things.”

York dropped to 4-6 overall and 2-3 in region play.

Holloman liked the way his team played on Friday night.

“They locked in, they showed up focused and they played pretty much a complete game,” he said of his team. “You know, we gave up some plays. York’s a great team; Coach (Dean) Boyd, they do some things offensively that I think give people a lot of trouble. But our defense came to play; they showed up; they played fast and physical like we preached. Offensively, (we were) able to put some drives together early and we played pretty much a really good game.”

York punted on its first possession of the game, but South Pointe would give the ball back after a pass into the end zone from senior quarterback Tahleek Steele fell incomplete on fourth down.

After another Cougar punt, the Stallions made York pay with a 29-yard touchdown run from Steele with 4:16 to go in the first quarter. Junior placekicker Wyatt Grantham’s point after try was true to put the Stallions up 7-0.

However, York retaliated on the very next play when junior wide receiver Deshaun Brown returned the kickoff 90 yards to the house. Senior placekicker Max Haynes’ PAT split the uprights to knot the game at 7-7 with 4:04 to go in the opening quarter.

South Pointe recorded the first turnover of the contest when sophomore Quan Peterson picked off York senior quarterback Colby Clayton with 1:11 to go in the first.

The Stallions took advantage of the turnover with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Steele to junior wide receiver O’Mega Blake. Grantham’s extra point put South Pointe up 14-7 with 1:04 to go in the first.

After another York punt, South Pointe scored again, this time on the ground with a three-yard touchdown run from senior running back Quay Chambers. Grantham’s PAT made it 21-7 Stallions with 8:17 to go before the half.

South Pointe’s next possession was an electrifying one. Steele tossed the ball to sophomore wide receiver Waymond Jennerette, who then chucked a bomb to Blake for a 34-yard catch. After an offsides penalty on the Stallions, Steele would help the offense redeem itself by throwing a 34-yard touchdown strike to Murphy with 2:54 remaining before the half. Grantham’s PAT made it 28-7.

York had a golden opportunity to score before the half after recovering a Stallion fumble on a punt, especially after a late hit penalty on South Pointe the very next play, but the Cougars ultimately squandered the opportunity when Clayton’s pass on fourth down fell incomplete.

Running back Nygel Moore got South Pointe off to a fast start in the second half with a 51-yard run to set the Stallions up on the Cougars’ 5-yard-line.

After a personal foul penalty backed the Stallions up, Steele found Blake in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. Grantham’s PAT was no good, leaving the score at 34-7 with 10:31 to go in the third.

After a York punt, South Pointe extended its lead with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Steele to senior wide receiver Shy’quan Ferguson. Grantham’s PAT was good to put South Pointe up 41-7 with 6:38 to go in the third.

York got a score back in the form of a 38-yard touchdown rush from Brown with 1:31 to go in the third. Haynes’ PAT cut the Stallion lead to 41-14.

Blake took over at quarterback for the Stallions in the fourth and did not disappoint, scoring a touchdown on an 11-yard run with 9:06 to go in the game. Grantham’s PAT put the Stallions up 48-14.

York junior quarterback Weston Hance ran in for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth and goal with 1:06 to go in the game. Haynes’ PAT made it 48-21, but it was too little, too late.

The Stallions will host Greer in the first round of the 4A playoffs next Friday night.

“You know, it’s been a great regular season, but it’s a whole new season coming up next week,” Holloman said.

Holloman thinks the team will have some momentum going into next week after the win.

“It’s a confidence boost,” he said. “We got to play a lot of guys. We got to play a lot of young guys as well, so, you know, it’s a real confidence boost, but I think our boys understand that a new season’s coming up with the playoffs coming and we’re playing for our lives every week.”