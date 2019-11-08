High School Football
The Herald’s Nov. 8 live high school football scoreboard: Here’s what we know.
The playoffs have arrived.
Check back here throughout the night to catch up on scores and, after the games, to read Friday night’s end-of-game recaps.
Here’s what we know.
Friday football scoreboard
Clover 42, Boiling Springs 14, 4th QTR
Gaffney 27, Rock Hill 6
Byrnes 48, Nation Ford 27, 3rd QTR
Greer 21, South Pointe 14, 4th QTR
Belton-Honea Path 42, York 20, 4th QTR
Daniel 38, Lancaster 6
Daniel defeated the Lancaster Bruins 38-6 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs Friday night at Daniel.
Lancaster finished the season with a record of 2-9.
Newberry 14, Chester 7
Woodruff 49, Indian Land 7
Woodruff built a 35-7 lead at halftime and toppled the Indian Land Warriors 49-7 in the first round of the 3A playoffs Friday night at Woodruff.
Indian Land finished the season with a record of 5-7.
Abbeville 85, Lewisville 22
Abbeville scored in every quarter and routed the Lewisville Lions 85-22 in the opening round of the 2A playoffs Friday night in Abbeville.
Abbeville led 56-0 at half as they cruised to the opening round victory.
Lewisville finished the season with an overall record of 4-7.
Ridge Spring-Monetta 47, Great Falls 0
