High school football: Can Clover football continue its special run against Mauldin?

Each practice this week, Clover football head coach Brian Lane said that he’s asked his team a simple question.

“What do you say when somebody says, ‘Who y’all got next?’”

Clover, undefeated through the regular season and one 5A state playoff game, is the last team from The Herald’s coverage area in the high school football playoffs. History has already dubbed this team’s particular season special: The Blue Eagles won their first region championship since 2006, and they put together their first undefeated regular season in modern program history, which extends back to 1951.

But Coach Lane isn’t letting his team lose focus on what’s in front of them — no matter what anyone else says about their state playoff chances.

When asked anything about Clover football’s future, Lane instructs his kids to answer that they’re “looking forward to Mauldin,” who they’ll take on in the second round on Friday night.

At a recent practice, even, Coach Lane said he asked his team an additional question: “I said, ‘How many of y’all have had to say that this week?’ And they raised their hands. You know, aunts and uncles and cousins and everybody else… It’s fun for the community.

“But when you’re going through it, you really got to stay focused on who you’re playing. Or you’ll get beat.”

Mauldin scouting report

Any team that emerges from Region 2-5A in the playoffs is worth respecting. Fourth-seeded Mauldin (6-5, 3-4 region) defeated two-seed T.L. Hanna on the road last week, 41-38, to keep its season alive.

The win was one of five wins it has earned on the road this season.

In his preparation this week, Coach Lane said he’s discerned a few things about his opponent: Its offense primarily runs through George Ford — who can play anywhere, whether it be running back, receiver, tight end — and wide receiver Jameson Tucker.

Defensively, Lane said Mauldin’s secondary is among the more athletic ones he’ll faced this year — which may mitigate Clover’s speedy receivers: Jaylin Lane, Zacch Davis and Zion Robbins.

“That Region 2-5A is a really tough conference,” Lane said. “You know, I coached in it for three years, and it’s really tough, so those guys have definitely been battle tested.”

Notable

Clover quarterback Gabe Carroll, on average, completes 15 passes a game. His favorite target, Jaylin Lane, makes five receptions a game. In other words, about a third of all of Carroll’s completions are caught by Lane.

What’s crazier? Lane averages two receiving touchdowns a game.

Bottom line: This connection is dangerous for opposing secondaries.

Carroll earned 5A, 4A Tri-County Player of the Year this year. Lane is a Shrine Bowl selection.

Quotable

Coach Lane on his pair of bruising running backs, senior David Hall and junior B.J. Tims: “I (call them) ‘Thunder and Thunder’ because, you know, both of them have a very similar running style.”