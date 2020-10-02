Freshman QB, ‘lights-out’ defense leads Catawba Ridge to streak-snapping win over York

Defense wins championships. Defense also snaps losing streaks.

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads broke a nine-game skid dating back to last season, nearing double digits in sacks and turning away York’s every charge in a 15-0 victory Friday night at The Pit in Fort Mill.

“The defensive line really challenged themselves this week,” Catawba Ridge coach Zac Lendyak told reporters after the game. “They weren’t satisfied with how they played last Friday, and I think it showed this week when they turned it on. I think (defensive end) RJ (Lincoln) was almost unblockable at times, and they really set the tone for that defense all night long.”

Catawba Ridge (1-1, 1-1 Region 3-4A) got its first score by way of its defense Jacobie Henderson, who returned an intercepted York pass to the Cougar 21. The Copperheads found the end zone five plays later, when Nate Francis slipped behind the Cougar front and caught a nine-yard touchdown toss from Jadyn Davis to give his side a 7-0 lead.

The Copperhead defenders then directly provided the other first-half mark. After an Ayden McCarter punt pinned the Cougars at the three, Catawba Ridge forced a safety two plays later. The stop gave Catawba Ridge a 9-0 lead.

York (1-1, 1-1) struggled to gain traction following a one-yard Henry Bowen touchdown rumble that gave Catawba Ridge a 15-0 lead to start the second half, as the home club continued to raise the pressure. The Cougars opened the second half on a nine-play drive that featured three consecutive first downs, only to have the Copperheads turn them away on a 4th-and-1 inside the Catawba Ridge 40.

Four of the six second-half possessions for York were halted on downs, including what seemed to be the two best chances for the Cougars. The first of those came on an interception, the second on a fumble.

“The defense as a whole was just lights-out all night long,” Lendyak said.

Catawba Ridge quarterback ‘doesn’t let the game get too big for him’

Davis, the Catawba Ridge freshman quarterback, completed greater than 50 percent of his throws along with the touchdown toss to Francis, and his poise drew the attention of his coach.

“Just the way he carries himself,” responded Lendyak when asked about the difference between Davis and other quarterbacks. “I heard him mention one time that he doesn’t worry what others think about him. He worries about how he views himself, (and) how we view him. He doesn’t let the game get too big for him. He’s very level-headed.”

Junior running back Henry Bowen also carried a significant load for his team, breaking the 20-carry banner and scoring a touchdown. Many of Bowen’s yards came on extra effort after absorbing initial contact.

York senior wide receiver Aladrion Davis caught three throws for 30-plus yards. He also had three carries and more than 30-yards rushing.

York steps out of region play next week to visit Fairfield Central. Catawba Ridge faces Lancaster at The Pit. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.