How did football linemen, others grade out in Week 2? Rock Hill-area coaches weigh in

Through two weeks, the two 4A offensive linemen of the week in the 2020 high school football season have been from South Pointe.

And they share a last name.

Joshua Greenwood, a junior, won offensive lineman of the week honors after an impressive performance in Week 1, and his senior brother, Ernie, earned the award in Week 2.

Ernie graded out at 96% and recorded four pancake blocks and four knockdowns in his team’s 44-0 win over Lancaster on Friday night. Before the season, South Pointe head coach DeVonte Holloman told The Herald that Ernie had the potential to be an All-State player — and that he was the trusted leader among a relatively young Stallion offensive line.

“They’re hard working kids, man,” Holloman told The Herald on Tuesday of the Greenwood brothers. “They’re good players, good teammates and good people at the same time.”

Like in years past, The Herald facilitated a vote among the coaches present at the Tri-County Coaches Association meeting on Tuesday to determine who would earn Player of the Week awards.

Here’s who won in Week 2.

5A: New names get recognition

5A Offensive Player of the Week: Nation Ford tight end Steven McFadden furnished a valuable set of hands in his team’s loss to Boiling Springs on Friday night, notching 13 catches for 192 yards and one touchdown.

Northwestern running back Qua Howard was also nominated for the award.

5A Offensive Lineman of the Week: Northwestern’s Jacob Gregory graded out at 85% and added one pancake block and three knockdowns in his team’s road win over Blythewood on Friday night.

Rock Hill’s Garrett Pfirman and Nation Ford’s TJ Miller were also nominated.

5A Defensive Player of the Week: Rock Hill defensive back Buck Peay recorded 17 tackles, 12 solo tackles, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles on Friday night in his team’s loss to Sumter.

Northwestern linebacker Gregory Johnson III and Nation Ford’s Clayton Rygol were also nominated for the award.

5A Co-Defensive Linemen of the Week: Miller Shouse of Fort Mill provided a huge spark for the Yellow Jackets on Friday night, recording two tackles for loss, five assisted tackles, one quarterback hurry and an interception returned 34 yards for a touchdown on Friday night. Rock Hill’s Maurice Bonneau did the same for his team — adding 12 tackles, 10 solo tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries. The two players earned co-honors this week.

Isaac McClellan of Northwestern and J’Quon Carter of Nation Ford were also nominated.

5A Co-Special Teams Player of the Week: Nation Ford’s Jerrick Foster was the playmaker he normally is on Friday night: He returned six kickoffs for 197 yards and one touchdown. Northwestern’s Gerell Watkins had three punt returns for 42 yards, two kick returns for 142 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Trojans head coach Page Wofford sung his player’s praises, telling The State’s Lou Bezjak that he was a tough guy to take down: “You can’t tackle him in a phone booth,” he said.

Foster and Watkins earned co-honors this week.

Nation Ford punter Reed Richardson was also nominated for the award.

Clover’s #1 Joe Boyd looks to launch a pass as Fort Mill hosts Clover in Friday night Varsity football, 10-2-2020. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald

4A: South Pointe, Indian Land dominate awards

4A Offensive Player of the Week: South Pointe quarterback Nebanye Moore completed 9-of-16 passes, throwing for 232 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Catawba Ridge running back Henry Brown, South Pointe running back Nygel Moore and Indian Land receiver Miequwell Lewis also were nominated for the award.

4A Offensive Lineman of the Week: Ernie Greenwood of South Pointe.

4A Defensive Player of the Week: Dumkele Idehen of Indian Land notched 11 tackles, one sack and one interception in his team’s win over Mid-Carolina on Friday night — an effort that gave him the chance to don the team’s “big play chain” for a moment on the sideline.

Catawba Ridge linebacker Brody Tesimale, Catawba Ridge defensive back Jacobie Henderson and South Pointe’s Patrick Hill were also nominated.

4A Co-Defensive Linemen of the Week: Indian Land’s JT Knight had 11 tackles and a sack, and RJ Lincoln of Catawba Ridge added nine tackles, four sacks and eight quarterback hurries on Friday night. The two earned co-honors this week.

Catawba Ridge’s Asa Johnson was also nominated.

4A Special Teams Player of the Week: South Pointe kicker Colin Karhu forced seven touchbacks on kickoffs on Friday night.

Catawba Ridge kicker Ayden McCarter was also nominated.

3A, 2A, 1A players of the week

3A/2A/1A Offensive Player of the Week: Chester running back Jaden Simmons notched 12 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s win over Keenan on Friday night.

3A/2A/1A Offensive Lineman of the Week: Chester’s Jeremiah Days graded out at 85% and added five knockdowns and a blocked punt.

3A/2A/1A Defensive Player of the Week: Javonti Jackson of Chester added 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss and forced a fumble.

Members of the Tri-County Coaches Association include Page Wofford (Northwestern head football coach); Bubba Pittman (Rock Hill head football coach); Rob McNeely (Fort Mill head football coach); Michael Allen (Nation Ford head football coach); Brian Lane (Clover head football coach); Marcus Surratt (Lancaster head football coach); Adam Hastings (Indian Land head football coach); Zac Lendyak (Catawba Ridge head football coach); DeVonte Holloman (South Pointe head football coach); Dean Boyd (York head football coach); Victor Floyd (Chester head football coach); Will Mitchell (Lewisville head football coach); DeMarcus Simons (Great Falls head football coach); and Todd Shigley (Andrew Jackson head football coach).