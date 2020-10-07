Rock Hill High School football games postponed after reports of ‘COVID-like symptoms’

Varsity and junior varsity football teams at Rock Hill High School won’t play this week.

“With the health and well-being of our students and staff at the forefront of our decisions, football practices at Rock Hill High School have been canceled after several individuals affiliated with the program have reported COVID-like symptoms,” a release sent by the Rock Hill School District stated Wednesday afternoon.

The junior varsity game on Thursday and the varsity game on Friday, each against Blythewood High School teams, have been postponed.

“School district officials will continue to gather information from symptomatic individuals before determining when practice and games may resume,” the release stated.

The games have already been rescheduled, district spokesman Mychal Frost told The Herald. The JV game is scheduled for Oct. 28, and the varsity region game will be played Oct. 29.

Rock Hill was slated to play non-region opponent York on Oct. 30. That game has been canceled, York football coach Dean Boyd confirmed.

Per its online dashboard on Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., the Rock Hill school district has had 19 students and nine staff members test positive for the coronavirus, and 114 students quarantined since Sept. 8, the district’s first day of school.

Rock Hill High School has had one staff member test positive and one student test positive.