South Pointe football shuts out another opponent, clinches playoff berth

South Pointe’s O’Mega Blake breaks a big gain to set up a South Pointe touchdown in early play as South Pointe hosts Catawba Ridge in Friday night varsity football. Special to The Herald

There was no wild celebration. No fanfare. For South Pointe, making the playoffs means business as usual.

The Stallions put together an impressive 47-0 win over Indian Land Friday night at The Reservation. The victory guarantees South Pointe a top-two finish in Region 3-4A and a spot in the postseason.

“We just play week to week. We’re gonna play each week as hard as we can and let the chips fall where they may,” said South Pointe offensive line coach Frank Ambrose, who filled as head coach after DeVonte Holloman was unavailable due to a person matter. “We don’t look ahead, except for the next opponent. It’s a one-week season. That’s the way great teams do it.”

South Pointe (3-0, 3-0 Region 3-4A) scored its first touchdown just under three minutes into the game. After picking off Indian Pass, the Stallions had a five-play drive that led to a touchdown by running back Nygel Moore. South Pointe scored again six minutes later.

The Stallions were ahead 26-0 at the half after South Pointe quarterback Nebanye Moore found Waymond Jenerette for a 10-yard strike, then O’Mega Blake hit a diving Phillip Mickles in the right front corner of the end zone. A 37-yard Collin Karhu field goal provided the last of the halftime margin.

Indian Land (1-2, 0-2) had two chances to get back in the game after two interceptions in the second half.

“I thought we came out in the second half, forced two turnovers and put ourselves in some good positions offensively, then just shot ourselves in the foot,” Indian Land coach Adam Hastings said after the game. “Against teams like this with this much talent, you can’t make mistakes.”

O’Mega Blake leads South Pointe

After a second-half interception by South Pointe’s Quan Peterson, the Stallions scored three straight touchdowns. Nygel Moore tallied another four-yard gallop, followed by a 47-yard toss from Nebanye Moore to Blake that resulted in a Randy Moss-like grab between two defenders. Blake then hit Malik Ross for 36 yards through the air to cap the scoring.

“You want your best player to touch the ball as much as they can,” Ambrose said of Blake. “Whether he’s at a wideout or at quarterback, he touches the ball and great things happen.”

The Stallions had over 400 yards of total offense. Blake tallied two passing touchdowns and another receiving, with Nygel Moore and Nebanye Moore accounting for two each.

Hastings still found positive notes, despite the outcome and absence of starting quarterback Blake Goode.

“I was proud of our effort,” Hastings said. “Our execution I had issues with, but our effort was there.”

South Pointe returns to District 3 South Stadium next Friday to host Rock Hill rival Northwestern in non-region play. Indian Land hosts Catawba Ridge in Region 3-4A play. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.