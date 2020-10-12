It is time to vote for The Herald’s next Football Player of the Week poll for Oct. 12

The Herald is providing several ways high school football fans can access and engage with their favorite teams this season — from game previews and live game coverage to coaches polls, feature stories, news and more.

The Herald is also facilitating a weekly fan poll to answer the question: Who is the area’s football player of the week?

Here’s how it works: The Herald has selected a list of finalists for the award after reviewing several nominations from area coaches. Readers can vote as often as they want, and voting will be open each week until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The football player of the week will be announced online Wednesday night. The player will also receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote for your favorite!

Football finalists

Jayden Barnes, Lewisville running back: The Lions’ senior running back rushed for 166 yards on 17 carries, according to head coach Will Mitchell. He also caught a 67-yard touchdown pass to lead Lewisville to a 14-0 win over Great Falls on Oct. 9. Barnes had a fumble recovery on special teams in the same game. Lewisville is 1-1 so far this season.

Carson Black, Nation Ford quarterback: The Falcons’ sophomore quarterback completed 42 of 63 passes for 434 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-40 overtime loss to Gaffney on Oct. 9. Black also had a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion in the game. Black has passed for 1,035 yards and 12 touchdowns for Nation Ford (1-2) this season.

O’Mega Blake, South Pointe wide receiver: The Stallions’ quarterback and wide receiver threw two touchdown passes and also caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from teammate Nebanye Moore in South Pointe’s 47-0 victory over Indian Land on Oct. 9. South Pointe is 3-0 this season.

Jacobie Henderson, Catawba Ridge wide receiver: The Copperheads’ junior wide receiver had four catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Catawba Ridge’s 41-0 win over Lancaster on Oct. 9. Henderson, who also starts at defensive back, had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, in the Catawba Ridge (2-1) victory.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Vote now, and watch the running results

To view the poll on a mobile device, click here.

How to nominate a player

Want to nominate an athlete? Football player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the “Football Player of the Week” voting, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.