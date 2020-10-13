Rock Hill Herald Logo
Which football linemen, others won Tri-County Coaches Association awards after Week 3?

Despite Week 3 being unlike any other week so far this season — with four schools from The Herald’s coverage area announcing postponements due to COVID-19 concerns — players who did play performed well.

Here’s who won Tri-County Coaches Association Player of the Week awards after Week 3.

The winners were determined by a vote among members of the Tri-County Coaches Association. The vote was facilitated by The Herald.

Nation Ford sweeps 5A awards

Offensive Player of the Week: Nation Ford sophomore quarterback Carson Black completed 42-of-63 passes for 434 yards, two interceptions and five passing touchdowns in his team’s one-point overtime loss to Gaffney on Friday night. He also added one rushing touchdown and a reception for a successful two-point conversion in regulation.

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Ethan Bowling of Nation Ford graded out at 89%, helping pave the way for a Falcons offensive explosion in the second half.

Defensive Player of the Week: Nation Ford defensive back Kenan Bowman forced two tackles and recorded two interceptions (with 40 return yards) on Friday night.

Defensive Lineman of the Week: J’Quon Carter of Nation Ford recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries on Friday night.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Jerrick Foster of Nation Ford had five returns on special teams for 111 yards on Friday night.

Catawba Ridge, York split 4A awards

Offensive Player of the Week: Catawba Ridge freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis continued to impress on Friday night. He completed 10-11 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns. He also had one rush for 20 yards.

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Cade Purgason of Catawba Ridge graded out at 91% with three pancake blocks on Friday night. According to head coach Zac Lendyak, Purgason didn’t once allow his assigned defender to record a tackle on a play.

Defensive Player of the Week: York linebacker Ashton Eddington notched 16 tackles and two tackles for loss in his team’s win over Fairfield Central on Friday night.

Defensive Lineman of the Week: RJ Lincoln of Catawba Ridge recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in his team’s win on Friday night.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Brock Williamson of Catawba Ridge had four solo kickoff team tackles on Friday night.

Lewisville takes all 3A, 2A, 1A awards

Offensive Player of the Week: Lewisville running back Jayden Barnes had 17 carries for 166 yards rushing, adding one catch for 67 yards and a touchdown in his team’s win over rival Great Falls on Friday night.

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Jaymes Gillcrese of Lewisville graded out at 91% with four knockdowns and helped his team surpass 250 yards rushing.

Defensive Player of the Week: Jubal Grant of Lewisville had eight primary tackles and 14 total tackles in his team’s shut-out effort.

Defensive Lineman of the Week: D’Arrius Edwards of Lewisville recorded nine tackles and two tackles for loss.

Special Teams Player of the Week: John Dorsey graded out at 90% on long snaps and also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second half.

Members of the Tri-County Coaches Association include Page Wofford (Northwestern head football coach); Bubba Pittman (Rock Hill head football coach); Rob McNeely (Fort Mill head football coach); Michael Allen (Nation Ford head football coach); Brian Lane (Clover head football coach); Marcus Surratt (Lancaster head football coach); Adam Hastings (Indian Land head football coach); Zac Lendyak (Catawba Ridge head football coach); DeVonte Holloman (South Pointe head football coach); Dean Boyd (York head football coach); Victor Floyd (Chester head football coach); Will Mitchell (Lewisville head football coach); DeMarcus Simons (Great Falls head football coach); and Todd Shigley (Andrew Jackson head football coach).

