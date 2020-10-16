High School Football
Check out The Herald’s Oct. 16 live high school football scoreboard for scores, recaps
The Herald will be keeping up with the high school football action around York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in Week 4.
Check back here throughout Friday night for up-to-the-minute scores and end-of-game recaps.
Here’s what you need to know.
Football updates from Gaffney, Fort Mill, Rock Hill, more
All games kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at South Pointe
Ridge View at Rock Hill
Nation Ford at White Knoll
Fort Mill at Boiling Springs
Clover at Gaffney
Catawba Ridge at Indian Land
York at Lancaster
Chester at Fairfield Central
Lewisville at Lamar
McBee at Great Falls
Legion Collegiate at Landrum
