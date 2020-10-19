Clover football postpones 2 games after Gaffney individuals test positive for COVID-19

Friday night’s Andover Central vs. Buhler high school football game has been canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19. File photo

The Clover High School varsity football team will not play a football game for the next two weeks.

The program made the decision to postpone its scheduled contests against region foe Nation Ford on Oct. 23 and non-region opponent Chapman on Oct. 30 after learning that its opponent from this past Friday night, Gaffney, had multiple individuals affiliated with the football program test positive for COVID-19.

A Gaffney individual received a positive test result the day after the game was played, Saturday morning, and Clover was notified of the positive test shortly afterward, said Clover school district spokesperson Bryan Dillon. Clover also was notified of another Gaffney football individual testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“We have a number of kids who are going to be quarantined out of precaution, and as a part of that, we will be postponing our next game and making some adjustments to the schedule,” Dillon told The Herald.

As of 3:50 p.m., Clover High School did not have an active positive case of coronavirus, per the school district’s live online COVID-19 dashboard.

Clover’s ninth grade and junior varsity football teams will practice and play games on their regular schedules.

The Gaffney football program announced via Twitter on Monday morning that “due to COVID-related issues” within the Gaffney football organization, both the junior varsity and varsity teams will be quarantined until Nov. 2.

The Indians’ varsity game against Fort Mill, which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed. Fort Mill, instead, will host Manning, as first reported by WRHI’s Chris Miller.

Will Clover play York this season?

Clover (1-3, 1-2 Region 3-5A) was scheduled to play its final region contest this upcoming Friday night when it was set to host Nation Ford. Clover’s rescheduling efforts will likely have to prioritize this region contest over finding new dates for Chapman and longtime rival York.

York and Clover have one of the oldest rivalries in all of South Carolina high school football. The matchup has seen 107 contests in total, per the Clover Touchdown Club’s website, and there hasn’t been a year that Clover and York didn’t play since at least 1943.

This story will be updated.