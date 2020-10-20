Coaches poll: After rivalry win, Northwestern sweeps 5A awards in Week 4. Who else won?

Several trends that have thus far defined the area’s 2020 high school football season continued on Friday night.

Among them: Northwestern stayed unbeaten after a big win over South Pointe, its Rock Hill rival. Catawba Ridge’s defense proved unbreakable, shutting out its third straight opponent. And York, steadily and surely, found a way to win again.

Multiple players on these teams were represented in the Tri-County Coaches Association’s player of the week awards — from the Copperheads’ leading defensive lineman, to Northwestern’s tight end-turned-running back.

Check out the full list of this week’s winners below.

Northwestern takes all 5A awards

5A Offensive Player of the Week: Kyle Aldridge had 32 of Northwestern’s 53 carries on Friday night, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown in the win. Aldridge can line up anywhere for the Trojans, but he normally plays tight end, head coach Page Wofford told The Herald after the game: “We haven’t ever used Kyle in that manner (at running back), so it might have surprised them a little bit that that was what we were coming out to do.”

5A Offensive Lineman of the Week: Riley Morris of Northwestern graded out at 86% with three knockdown blocks and one pancake block on Friday night. He also didn’t individually give up a sack and helped pave the way for an offense that notched 133 yards on the ground.

5A Defensive Player of the Week: Northwestern defensive back Marc Wells defended six passes and made six tackles and was part of a defense that held O’Mega Blake to five catches for 38 yards on Friday night. He was also in the mix on two pivotal plays in Friday’s game: He caused a fumble that led to the Trojans’ first score, and he also effectively sealed the contest with an interception in the fourth quarter.

5A Defensive Lineman of the Week: Northwestern’s Isaac McLellan did a little bit of everything to earn his first player of the week award this season. His statline: one solo tackle, five total tackles, one quarterback pressure, one pass break up and one tackle for loss. The Trojan defense did not allow a touchdown on Friday night.

Catawba Ridge, York split 4A awards (again)

4A Offensive Player of the Week: York quarterback Weston Hance went 8-for-12 for 150 yards passing in his team’s big win over Lancaster on Friday night.

4A Offensive Lineman of the Week: York’s Seth Petty, who moved to center from the guard postion after the Cougars’ starting center got injured, graded out at 92% and added six knockdowns. He also individually did not allow a sack or was penalized all game.

4A Defensive Player of the Week: York linebacker Clay Crow notched 12 tackles and two tackles for loss in his team’s win on Friday night.

4A Defensive Lineman of the Week: Catawba Ridge’s Asa Johnson had nine tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery on Friday night in his team’s shutout win over Indian Land. The defensive line had two huge goal-line stands to prevent the Warriors from scoring.

4A Special Teams Player of the Week: York’s Jevon Long is this week’s 4A Special Teams Player of the Week after he had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on Friday night.

Chester, Lewisville players take 3A, 2A, 1A awards

3A, 2A, 1A Offensive Player of the Week: Junior Zan Dunham, who’s in the middle of his third year starting at quarterback at Chester, notched 18 carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s loss to Fairfield Central on Friday night. He also added 45 yards passing.

3A, 2A, 1A Offensive Lineman of the Week: Chester’s DeMarrion Carter graded out at 86% with three knockdown blocks.

3A, 2A, 1A Defensive Lineman of the Week: Lewisville’s D’Arrius Edwards of Lewisville had five solo tackles, eight total tackles and three tackles for loss in Lewisville’s loss to Lamar on Friday night.

3A, 2A, 1A Special Teams Player of the Week: Lewisville’s Jordan Brown blocked a punt and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

Members of the Tri-County Coaches Association include Page Wofford (Northwestern head football coach); Bubba Pittman (Rock Hill head football coach); Rob McNeely (Fort Mill head football coach); Michael Allen (Nation Ford head football coach); Brian Lane (Clover head football coach); Marcus Surratt (Lancaster head football coach); Adam Hastings (Indian Land head football coach); Zac Lendyak (Catawba Ridge head football coach); DeVonte Holloman (South Pointe head football coach); Dean Boyd (York head football coach); Victor Floyd (Chester head football coach); Will Mitchell (Lewisville head football coach); DeMarcus Simons (Great Falls head football coach); and Todd Shigley (Andrew Jackson head football coach).