Northwestern outlasts archrival Rock Hill to clinch first region title since 2015

Northwestern clinched the Region 4-5A championship Friday for the first time since 2015 after getting three touchdowns from Will Mattison in its 35-21 win over Rock Hill.

The Trojans’ win, coupled with their 17-3 victory last week over South Pointe, earns Northwestern (4-0) the City Championship in coach Page Wofford’s second season. The Trojans will also have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Early on, it looked like the Trojans were going to run away with the game after they scored on their first two possessions and went on to lead 21-0 in the second quarter. But Rock Hill’s Cam Walker scored on a 14-yard touchdown run with 2:16 left in the first half.

Less than 30 seconds later, Luke Bracey blocked a Northwestern punt to set up the Bearcats at the five-yard-line. Quarterback Jackson Robertson scored on fourth down from the one to cut Rock Hill’s lead to 21-14 at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Christian Watkins ran in an 87-yard touchdown that made it a two-score game again.

Walker scored again for Rock Hill on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the Trojans made three interceptions on deep passes near the goal line — two by Michael McMullen — and a 23-yard rumbling, tackle-breaking touchdown run from Kyle Aldridge, his second, to put the game away.

Aldridge had 101 yards rushing and Watkins had 171 yards on seven catches for Northwestern.

Mattison was 20-for-32 for 324 yards with two scoring passes and a touchdown run.

Walker had 117 yards on 16 carries for the Bearcats, and Robbie Ouzts had 56 yards on four catches.

Notable: Penalties

Rock Hill was penalized 15 times, mostly on offside penalties. Northwestern was flagged 11 times with several pass interference infractions.

Quotable: Page Wofford postgame

“I don’t know where the region trophies are at Northwestern High School,” Northwestern coach Page Wofford said. “I know where the five state championship trophies are. We’re not cutting nets down or tearing goalposts down after region championships. The city championship might be a little more prestigious to be honest with you, considering who the teams are in our city.”