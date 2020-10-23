The Herald’s Oct. 23 live high school football scoreboard. Here’s what we know.

The Herald will be keeping up with the high school football action around York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in Week 5.

Check back here throughout Friday night for up-to-the-minute scores and end-of-game recaps.

Here’s what you need to know.

Friday night scores from Rock Hill, York, Chester, Great Falls

South Pointe 7, York 0, 2nd QTR

Catawba Ridge 7, Chester 0, 2nd QTR

Indian Land 14, Lancaster 0, 2nd QTR

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 8, Great Falls 0, 2nd QTR

Lewisville 2, McBee 0

The Lewisville Lions picked up a 2-0 forfeit win over the McBee Panthers, who had players test positive for the virus.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Lewisville is 2-2 overall and 2-2 in region play.

Legion Collegiate 24, Blacksburg 6, 2nd QTR

Northwestern 21, Rock Hill 0, 2nd QTR

Alex Zietlow contributed to this report.