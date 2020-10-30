Check out The Herald’s Oct. 30 live high school football scoreboard for scores, recaps

The Herald will be keeping up with the high school football action around York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in Week 6.

Check back here throughout Friday night for up-to-the-minute scores and end-of-game recaps.

Here’s what you need to know.

Live updates from Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Chester County

Lewisville 6, East Clarendon 0, 1st QTR

Spring Valley at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Catawba Ridge at Fort Mill, 7:30 p.m.

Indian Land at Nation Ford, 7:30 p.m.

Dutch Fork at South Pointe, 7:30 p.m.

Great Falls’ game against Legion Collegiate was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

From Wednesday, Thursday nights

Chester 57, Lower Richland 50

Blythewood 30, Rock Hill 15

Quarterback Angelo Donato threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Blythewood Bengals won their final region game of the season.

Donato finished with 173 yards passing and 52 yards rushing in the game. Florida State commit Joshua Burrell caught five passes for 90 passes and a touchdown. Dhani Dixon ran for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama commit Robbie Ouzts and Cam Walker each had touchdown runs for Rock Hill. Ouzts’ TD run and conversion helped the Bearcats trim the lead to 18-15 with 3:55 left in the third. But the Bengals answered on the next possession with Donato’s TD pass to Burrell to make it 24-15 — and that effectively sealed the game.