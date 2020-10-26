It’s time to vote for The Herald’s Football Player of the Week (Oct. 26)

The Herald has provided several ways high school football fans can access and engage with their favorite teams every week this season — from day-before-gameday capsules, to live game coverage, to coaches polls, to feature stories and more.

The Herald has also facilitated a fan poll to answer the question: Who is the area’s football player of the week?

Here’s how this works: The Herald has selected a list of finalists for the award after reviewing several nominations from area coaches. Readers can vote as often as they want, and voting will be open each week until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The football player of the week will be announced online Wednesday night. The player will also receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

Northwestern’s Will Mattison throws the ball to Calique Cunningham Friday as the Trojans take on the Bearcats in Rock Hill. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Finalists for Football Player of the Week

Caleb Glesson, Indian Land quarterback/safety: The senior captain filled in as the starting quarterback for the Warriors on Friday night, rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while going 4-for-13 passing for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead his team to a 48-13 victory at Lancaster. Glesson, who regularly starts at safety, also had eight tackles in the same game.

Will Mattison, Northwestern quarterback: The junior quarterback completed 23 of 35 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northwestern to a 35-21 win over rival Rock Hill on Friday night. Mattison also had a rushing touchdown in the same game, as Northwestern (4-0) clinched the Region 4-5A title for the first time since 2015.

Nygel Moore, South Pointe running back: The senior running back ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries to lead South Pointe to a 21-7 win at York on Friday night. South Pointe is 4-1 this season.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Colin Muschick, Legion Collegiate kicker: The Lancers’ senior kicker made a major impact on special teams in Legion Collegiate’s 24-12 win at Blacksburg on Friday night. Muschick kicked a 48-yard field goal, made all three extra points and had two punts with a 34-yard average in the victory.

Brody Tesimale, Catawba Ridge linebacker: The Copperheads’ sophomore linebacker had eight tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception to help Catawba Ridge to a 21-9 victory at Chester on Friday night. Catawba Ridge improved to 4-1 with the win — and its defense has only allowed one touchdown in four weeks.

Vote now! View results here, too

If you can’t view the poll on a mobile device, click here.

How to nominate a player

Want to nominate an athlete? Football player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the “Football Players of the Week” voting, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.