It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest Football Player of the Week (Nov. 2)

Monday, Nov. 2, marks the day before Election Day — but this Monday (like every Monday) also marks the opening of The Herald’s latest Football Player of the Week poll.

Here’s how this works: The Herald has selected a list of finalists for the award after reviewing several nominations from area coaches. Readers can vote as often as they want, and voting will be open each week until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The winner of the award will be posted online Wednesday. The player will also receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

View the finalists for the award and their accomplishments below. And vote (in all elections this week!).

Football player finalists

Jonathan Goldsborough, Chester wide receiver/defensive back: The senior defensive back had seven tackles and the game-sealing interception to help Chester defeat Lower Richland, 57-50, on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Goldsborough, who also plays wide receiver, had three catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns in the same game. Chester (3-2) clinched a 3A state playoff berth with the win over Lower Richland.

Miegwel Lewis, Indian Land wide receiver: The senior wide receiver/cornerback showed his versatility on offense and defense in a 37-34 overtime loss at Nation Ford on Friday night. Lewis had four catches for 70 yards; a 34-yard run; and an interception for the Warriors’ defense. Indian Land is 2-4 this season.

Will Mattison, Northwestern quarterback: The junior quarterback was 19-for 24 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns to lead Northwestern to a 26-7 win over Spring Valley on Friday night. Mattison is 72-of-110 passing for 909 yards and eight touchdowns for Northwestern (5-0) this season.

Deven McCrorey, Lewisville wide receiver/defensive back: The Lions’ senior wide receiver/defensive back was a game-changer on both sides of the ball in Lewisville’s 41-34 victory over East Clarendon on Friday night: McCrorey had six carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while also catching two passes for 48 yards — including the game-winning touchdown grab with 20 seconds left in the game. McCrorey also had seven tackles for the Lewisville defense. Lewisville is 3-3 this season.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Carson Black, Nation Ford quarterback: The Falcons’ sophomore quarterback had another big week, going 23-for-37 passing for 341 yards and three touchdowns to lead Nation Ford to a 37-34 overtime win over Nation Ford on Friday night. Black also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown in the same game. Black is 130-of-199 for 1,704 yards passing and 20 touchdowns for Nation Ford (3-2) this season.

Vote now, view poll results

If you can’t view this poll on mobile, click here.

How to nominate

Want to nominate an athlete? Football player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the “Football Players of the Week” voting, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.