High School Football

The Herald’s Nov. 6 live scoreboard: Keep up with Rock Hill-area football scores here

Stay up to date on all the high school football action in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in Week 7.

Of the 15 teams in The Herald’s coverage area, eight are playing and all but one have their postseason plans set.

See the running scoreboard below.

Friday night scores from York, Rock Hill, Indian Land

Rock Hill at South Pointe

Lewisville at Eau Claire

Fort Mill at Indian Land

Chapin at York

Great Falls at North Central

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson (8 p.m. kickoff)

