High School Football
The Herald’s Nov. 6 live scoreboard: Keep up with Rock Hill-area football scores here
Stay up to date on all the high school football action in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in Week 7.
Of the 15 teams in The Herald’s coverage area, eight are playing and all but one have their postseason plans set.
See the running scoreboard below.
Friday night scores from York, Rock Hill, Indian Land
Rock Hill at South Pointe
Lewisville at Eau Claire
Fort Mill at Indian Land
Chapin at York
Great Falls at North Central
Cheraw at Andrew Jackson (8 p.m. kickoff)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments