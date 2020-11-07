Andrew Jackson falls in close game against Cheraw, throwing its playoff hopes in flux

If you ask Andrew Jackson head coach Todd Shigley whether his Volunteers are a playoff team, he quickly gives a positive answer. Based on the effort his team has put forth in the 2020 campaign, it’s tough to argue with the sentiment.

Shigley’s Vols will have to wait to see whether the confidence shown by their coach is shared, however.

Andrew Jackson absorbed nearly every punch thrown by fifth-ranked Cheraw Friday night, before a 31-yard Bradford Dyson field goal with 51 seconds to play broke a tied game and gave the Braves a 17-14 victory at Andrew Jackson Stadium.

“I’m proud of how we respond and come back (against adversity),” Shigley commented after Friday night’s contest. “Cheraw’s a good football team. I feel like we’re a good football team, too. I thought that we just went toe-to-toe.

“I love all our guys. I’m not gonna beat them up about losses.”

Andrew Jackson (2-2, 2-2 Region 4-2A) struck first on its second drive of the contest. Volunteer quarterback Bryce Helms completed a five-play, 46-yard drive with a three-yard run over right tackle, providing the Vols a 7-0 advantage with 7:29 to play in the first quarter.

That margin held until the 3:05 mark of the second quarter. Cheraw (4-1, 4-1) finally broke through after punts on its first four possessions, as Bradford Dyson struck a 35-yard field goal to slice the home side’s lead to 7-3.

The score stayed the same at the interval, though not without a little drama. AJ defensive back Ethan Watts swatted away a fourth-and-goal try from the Braves at the two, allowing his side to hold its lead.

Dyson drew the Braves closer on their first possession of the second stanza. The senior’s 33-yard attempt bounced off the center of the crossbar, then snuck home to cut the AJ advantage to 7-6. Cheraw then took its first lead on the ensuing series. After the Braves intercepted a tipped pass, Tyson Hall connected with Jadon Scott from 23 yards away to finalize a seven-play, 46-yard march in 2:25 to put the visitors ahead, 14-7.

Andrew Jackson needed just four plays to again draw the game level one possession later. Helms found Ca’Darrius Sowell from 23 yards away on a beautiful strike to the left corner of the end zone, evening the contest at 14.

The Volunteers then turned away the Braves on a key fourth-and-one at the Cheraw 22, as Damarion McCaskill’s run up the middle was stuffed, returning the ball to Andrew Jackson with 7:11 to play.

“The defense just kept battling,” Shigley said. “Unfortunately, they were out there basically the whole third quarter, so we knew that they were worn out. They were getting punched, and they punched back on that one.”

McCaskill was a large part of the reason the Volunteer defense spent so much time on the field. The junior running back logged 28 of his 46 carries in the second half, including nine of his team’s 13 plays on the first second-half drive. That sequence took over half of the third quarter. McCaskill finished the game with just shy of 200 rushing yards.

Despite the late field goal, the Volunteers still had one final shot to get into position to tie or win. Helms moved his club down the field, leading to one final play from the Cheraw 41 with just under six seconds remaining. The final pass fell incomplete near the goal line, however, and the Braves claimed victory.

Cheraw advances to the 2A Lower State playoffs and will host Andrews High School next Friday night. Andrew Jackson awaits word from the committee on whether it will receive an at-large bid to the playoffs. If selected, the Vols would travel to Marion to play in first-round action next Friday night. If not chosen, Andrew Jackson will attempt to secure one more game.

Shigley left no doubt about if he thinks his team should play.

“I believe with every ounce of my body that we deserve to be in the playoffs,” Shigley said. “The two losses we had have been against two top-ten teams. One (North Central) is undefeated, and the other only has one loss to that undefeated team.

“I think we’re definitely a playoff team.”