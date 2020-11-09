It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest Football Player of the Week (Nov. 9)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest Football Player of the Week.

High school football finalists

Miles Cross, Rock Hill wide receiver: The Bearcats’ senior wide receiver had six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in Rock Hill’s 21-18 loss to South Pointe this past Friday night. Cross also was on the receiving end of a successful two-point conversion in the same game to put Rock Hill within a field goal of South Pointe in the fourth quarter. Cross finished the season with 33 catches for 338 yards and three touchdowns for Rock Hill (0-6).

Blake Goode, Indian Land quarterback: The Warriors’ junior quarterback went 16-for-21 for 257 yards passing and four touchdowns to lead Indian Land to a 54-7 victory over Fort Mill this past weekend. Goode came back strong after missing most of this season with an illness, per Indian Land football coach Adam Hastings. Indian Land improved to 3-4 with the win.

Deven McCrorey, Lewisville wide receiver: The Lions’ senior wide receiver/defensive back had another big week with seven rushes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-0 at Eau Claire on Friday night. McCrorey also had two tackles in the victory. Lewisville improved to 4-3 overall.

Nebayne Moore, South Pointe quarterback: The Stallions’ senior quarterback went 29-of-36 for 295 yards and two touchdowns passing in a 21-18 win at Rock Hill this past Friday night. Moore also rushed for 38 yards on six carries in the same game. South Pointe (5-2) won the Region 3-4A title, going a perfect 4-0 in league play this season. The Stallions will host Greenwood in their first playoff game this upcoming weekend.

South Pointe’s Nebanye Moore (10) leaves Rock Hill’s Maurice Bonneau Jr. behind Friday as the Bearcats and Stallions meet at District Three Stadium. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

How to nominate

Want to nominate an athlete? Athlete of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the “Football Player of the Week” voting, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.