At last, SC high school football playoffs are here. Storylines, picks in Rock Hill area

Yes, we’re talking about the playoffs.

The South Carolina high school football postseason begins on Friday night, and those slate of games are accompanied by end-of-year “bowl games” so to speak — one of which might be York County’s most important game of all.

Here’s what you need to know.

STORYLINES AND PICKS FOR PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

Hillcrest (4-1, 3-1) at Northwestern (5-0, 4-0): Northwestern is looking to keep its perfect record intact as it enters the postseason against Hillcrest, a team whose only loss has come against the No. 5 team in 5A, TL Hanna. Hillcrest’s offense — led by senior running back Jameel McDaniel and a pair of sophomore quarterbacks who have split time this year — appears to be pretty balanced. The Trojans had last week off.

Zietlow’s prediction: Northwestern wins.

Catawba Ridge (5-1, 3-1) at Greer (3-1, 3-1): Catawba Ridge is riding a five-game winning streak — one that extends back to its opener against South Pointe — and the team will put it on the line when it plays Greer on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Copperheads have been led by senior Kayden Hager at quarterback and a defense that’s only allowed 30 total points in its last five games. Greer is led by quarterback Hollis Crosby, who helped lead a come-from-behind upset over South Pointe in the 4A playoffs last season, and by four-star TE/WR Jaleel Skinner. Greer shared the Region 2-4A title with Greenwood and Greenville this year, but the team hasn’t played a game since Oct. 23.

Zietlow’s prediction: Greer wins.

Greenwood (4-2, 3-1) at South Pointe (5-2, 4-0): South Pointe star O’Mega Blake has said it for years and he reiterated it after last week’s two-point win over Rock Hill: Teams play their best when they play South Pointe. The Stallions, who perhaps saw their best offensive performance of the season last year, will surely face a prepared Greenwood team that lost by three to 5A’s Boiling Springs a few weeks ago and handled Greenville in early October.

Zietlow’s prediction: South Pointe wins.

Chester (3-2, 3-1) at Daniel (6-0, 4-0): Chester and Daniel will renew their postseason rivalry on Friday. Chester pulled out a wild, shootout win over Lower Richland two weeks ago to earn its place in this game. That said, Chester will be healthier on this coming Friday night than it was two weeks ago: The team will have a healthier starting quarterback in Zan Dunham, who was battling an ankle sprain from last month, and the Cyclones will also get back key receiver and defensive back Khamani Tobias, who missed the majority of the season due to an injury.

Zietlow’s prediction: Chester wins.

Andrew Jackson (2-2, 2-1) at Marion (4-1, 3-1): Andrew Jackson got in the postseason with an at-large bid after losing in the last quarter to Cheraw last week. The Volunteers will need to be at the top of their game against an excellent Marion team, which is especially tough at home.

Zietlow’s prediction: Marion wins.

Bowl games for teams in Chester, York, Lancaster counties

Clover (1-3, 1-2) at York (3-3, 2-2): Although the first matchup was replaced by a Clover region game (that ended up getting canceled anyway because of COVID-19 complications), the two teams 10 miles apart will be able to continue their rivalry in this “bowl game” of sorts. Clover and York have played every year since 1944, and it’ll be their 108th meeting overall, per the Clover Touchdown Club website.

Zietlow’s prediction: York wins.

Lewisville (4-2, 2-2) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-5, 1-4): Lewisville will be looking to make it five wins in a row to close out the season on Thursday night. The Lions’ blowout win at Eau Claire should have really boosted their confidence as they head toward a tough road game to end the season.

Zietlow’s prediction: Lewisville wins.

Indian Land (3-4, 1-3) at Marlboro County (2-4, 2-3): Indian Land has won its last two games, and the Warriors will need to be ready to play Friday night if they want to close the year with a .500 record and a three-game winning streak.

Buford (1-2, 1-2) at Great Falls (1-5, 1-3): The 1A Red Devils have improved as the year has gone along, but they do not have the wins to reflect that improvement. They are once again stepping up to 2A for a game when they play Lancaster County’s Buford on Friday night.

Zietlow’s prediction: Buford wins.

Legion Collegiate (2-2, 2-2) at Walhalla (3-2, 2-2): Legion Collegiate looks to finish above the break-even mark against a very good Walhalla team. The Lancers have been idle for two weeks after someone associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

Zietlow’s prediction: Walhalla wins.

TRI-COUNTY AWARD WINNERS FROM LAST WEEK (Nov. 6)

▪ Luke Bracey of Rock Hill High has won this week’s 5A Defensive Lineman of the Week award after notching 17 tackles (14 of which were solo), four sacks, four tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovered on an onside kick in his team’s loss to South Pointe on Friday night.

▪ Indian Land quarterback Blake Goode threw 16-21 for 257 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s blowout win over Fort Mill to earn 4A Offensive Player of the Week. The junior missed the majority of the season with an illness, according to Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings.

▪ South Pointe’s Ernie Greenwood (again) earned 4A Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after grading out at 89% with two pancake blocks and three knockdowns.

▪ Indian Land’s JT Knight earned 4A Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording nine tackles and a sack last week.

▪ Chris Cruz of Indian Land had four tackles and a sack in his team’s win over Fort Mill to earn 4A Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.

▪ Lewisville’s Deven McCrorey had seven rushes for 112 yards and two touchdowns to earn 3A, 2A, 1A Offensive Player of the Week honors in his team’s dominant win last week.

▪ Lewisville’s Isaac Faulkenberry earned 3A, 2A, 1A Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after grading out at 89% with four knockdowns and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that gained 283 yards on 29 plays.

▪ Gavin Phillips of Andrew Jackson was voted 3A, 2A, 1A Defensive Player of the Week after notching 15 tackles in his team’s tight loss to Cheraw. Phillips also played center and fullback on offense last week.

▪ Jordan Brown of Lewisville turned in an impressive statline last week to earn 3A, 2A, 1A Defensive Lineman of the Week award: seven tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

▪ Tyler Wilson went 4-6 on extra points for Lewisville, and it was enough to earn him 3A, 2A, 1A Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Tri-County Player of the Week awards are voted on each week by the Tri-County Coaches Association. The Herald facilitates the vote. Members of the Tri-County Coaches Association include Page Wofford (Northwestern head football coach); Bubba Pittman (Rock Hill head football coach); Rob McNeely (Fort Mill head football coach); Michael Allen (Nation Ford head football coach); Brian Lane (Clover head football coach); Marcus Surratt (Lancaster head football coach); Adam Hastings (Indian Land head football coach); Zac Lendyak (Catawba Ridge head football coach); DeVonte Holloman (South Pointe head football coach); Dean Boyd (York head football coach); Victor Floyd (Chester head football coach); Will Mitchell (Lewisville head football coach); DeMarcus Simons (Great Falls head football coach); and Todd Shigley (Andrew Jackson head football coach).

Sam Copeland contributed to this report.