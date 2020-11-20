AC Flora runs through its 4A opponent, ending South Pointe’s season in sadness

“We CANNOT quit!”

South Pointe head coach DeVonte Holloman’s words could be heard from the home-side press box. He was in the middle of the huddle at the break before the beginning of the fourth quarter, his eyes seeming to connect with every Stallion player. His team was down 35-14, but the prospects of a win felt further than the score’s margin.

“We can’t quit,” he repeated.

And the Stallions didn’t. But if they did, the home-side parents and casual fans — which saw them deliver Holloman his first playoff win of his young head coaching career in stunning, come-from-behind, never-give-up fashion last week — wouldn’t have blamed them.

By the end of it all on Friday night in District Three South Stadium in Rock Hill — despite hanging tough in the first half, entering the locker room only down 14-7 — the final stat-line said all that was needed to be said about this individual game:

▪ Final score: 41-14, AC Flora over South Pointe.

▪ AC Flora total rushing yards: 506. (Running back Matt Pack contributed 281; running back Markel Townsend added 136.)

▪ AC Flora total rushing touchdowns: Six. (Three between Pack and Townsend.)

But although numbers told the story of this game, the words in the last South Pointe postgame scrum of the 2020 season reflected on an undeniably odd year — one that was handled well by a group of seniors Holloman said he’ll never forget.

“The way they came together and learned from our mistakes the past season,” Holloman answered when asked about what he’ll miss most about the senior class he’ll soon say goodbye to. “We knew discipline was one of our downfalls, and I thought we took a step forward in that (sense) in terms of how we conducted ourselves on and off the field, doing our jobs every play…

“I’ll always remember this senior class for setting a foundation in terms of what I want as a coach: Discipline, and doing things right on and off the field.”

One of those seniors was South Pointe star and USC Gamecock commitment O’Mega Blake. He showed why he’s widely considered one of the best receivers in the state on Friday night. He had eight catches for 145 yards and a touchdown — the score coming in the form of a 79-yard out-and-go on the Stallions’ first play from scrimmage.

Blake ended his senior season with 1,272 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns — and he did it all: passing, receiving and rushing.

He told reporters after the game that he’s proud of his team and thankful for his time playing at South Pointe.

“I’m very sad because this could be the last time I see some of the guys I played with in high school,” Blake said. Blake will head to Columbia early to start working with the Gamecocks, The Herald previously reported.

“It’s not the end of my career,” he said, adding, “I gotta keep working and getting better and wish the best for my guys I played high school football with, and tell them the same thing: Keep working, keep your head up, and get better.”