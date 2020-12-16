Signing Day: Rock Hill-area athletes sign to Alabama, USC and more. Hear their stories

The early period for high school football players to sign National Letters of Intent began on Wednesday. Several athletes in York County and Chester County took part in the day’s festivities. These are their stories.

Check back for updates throughout the day.

Rock Hill High’s Robbie Ouzts talks Saban, commitment to Alabama

Robbie Ouzts still remembers getting an unexpected text message in March. He was in Spanish class, and after reading the message on his phone, he asked his teacher if he could duck out into the Rock Hill High School hallway and take what he called a “really important phone call.”

“So I go outside, and I’m talking to him for like 10 minutes, and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this is real,’” Ouzts told The Herald. “‘Like, I’m literally talking to Nick Saban.’”

That day in March was the first time Ouzts talked to Saban, and it was also the day that the 6-4, 240-pound tight end was offered a scholarship to play football at Alabama — an SEC powerhouse of a program that’s peered by few.

And on Wednesday, Ouzts made his plans to play in Tuscaloosa official.

“I thought I’d be a nervous wreck and wouldn’t know what to say, but once I started talking to him, he kind of felt like that uncle that I never had, you know what I mean?” said Ouzts, who was wearing a light crimson button-up with a colorful bowtie that he tied himself, on Wednesday. “He’s really laid back, and if you get to know him, he’s really funny. So every time I get to talk to him, I just enjoy it.”

Ouzts, a three-star prospect per 247Sports, committed to Alabama on Sept. 8, just weeks before the start of his senior football season. The South Carolina Mr. Football finalist chose Alabama over the SEC’s South Carolina and the ACC’s Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

The tight end, whose parents Robert Ouzts and Mia Beleos were with him in the Rock Hill High media center on Wednesday to watch him sign, also said he thought he made the right decision to commit before his senior season, so he could just focus on his Bearcat team.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

His relationship with Saban and the whole Alabama coaching staff kept growing throughout his senior year, though.

“So he’s a big golfer, right?” Ouzts said of Saban. “And I recently got into golf. So I’d love to ask him about something, about a swing or a certain shot. And I’d love to kind of see his input on that and hear what he’d say.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to playing golf with him. Maybe I could learn a thing or two from him.”

Tierra Frazier signed to run track and field at USC on Wednesday. Alex Zietlow

Five Rock Hill athletes sign to play in college

In addition to Ouzts, Rock Hill had four other athletes sign to play college sports in the Rock Hill High media center: Wide receiver Miles Cross committed to play football at Ohio; sprinter Tierra Frazier committed to run track and field at USC; outside hitter Jada Rouse committed to play at Elizabeth City State; and first baseman Kyle Wimmer committed to play baseball at USC Lancaster.

Frazier, a 2019 state champion in the 200 event, on how she got into track and field: “I started to fall in love with the sport watching YouTube and stuff. USC was just a good school, too... I’d go to YouTube and type in ‘college track videos,’ and they’d show me the full meets at the SEC or the NCAA. It’s just something I love to do. I could do that all day if I could.”

Rouse, a 5-9 outside hitter, on why she stuck with volleyball: “When I was 12, I was off-the-charts in height. People thought I was going to continue to grow, and I just stopped one day,” she said and laughed. She added: “It wasn’t about until I was about 15 years old when I realized I wanted to play in college. The first three years I was doing this for fun, but then once I figured out how to play and I was doing pretty well, I realized, ‘Oh yeah, I want to do this in college.’”

Wimmer on his favorite moment at Rock Hill — one that got could’ve made for a special season in the spring of 2020: “The spring, I think we came in not even in the top 200, and in our first two or three games, we’d beaten the top two teams in the state. And I guess we just surprised everybody out of nowhere. We weren’t the most talented group, but we just all played together our whole lives, so we kind of worked together and beat a bunch of really good teams.”

South Pointe High standout and University of South Carolina football signee Omega Blake. Alex ZIetlow The Herald

South Pointe has three athletes sign, including a Gamecock

South Pointe’s O’Mega Blake admitted that he didn’t sleep much on Tuesday night.

“I was nervous, you know,” Blake told The Herald through a facial mask, “but happy as well.”

Blake, who initially committed to USC in June, was South Pointe’s everything-man in 2020: He finished his senior year with 48 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns. (He also was the team’s punter.)

He told The Herald on Wednesday that he’s gotten to acquaint himself with the new Gamecock coaching staff since Will Muschamp was fired as head coach and Shane Beamer was hired to replace him.

“We talk every night, or every other day,” Blake said. “Joe Cox and I, we stay in touch. Coach Bentley and I stay in touch. You know, the coaching staff sends me text messages, and we try to stay in touch as much as we can.”

He added: “It’s time for some real Carolina football, and y’all are about to see the real fans.”

Blake was one of three athletes to sign to play college sports in South Pointe’s main gym on Wednesday morning. He was joined by teammate and cornerback Jordan Mahoney, who signed to play football at UMass, and soccer player Dawson Ullrich, who signed on to play at Rhodes College.

Mahoney — son of Ronald and Kimberly Mahoney and little brother to Jaylen, who’s a sophomore cornerback at Vanderbilt — is a two-year varsity letterman and finished his senior year with 41 tackles, two forced fumbles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

Mahoney told The Herald Wednesday that he considered Wednesday kind of like “Christmas morning.” Massachusetts started recruiting Mahoney in late September, he said.

“They’ve been communicating with me and talking to me everyday, chopping it up,” he said. “We’d get on the phone. In November, they finally told me they were going to offer me, and then ever since then, they’ve continued to grow that relationship with me, calling every night, texting, seeing how I’m doing, asking how my family is doing, you know?”

He then nodded and smiled: “So this is going to be my home for the next four years.”