National Signing Day: A Rock Hill 1st-gen collegian; a Chester cancer survivor; 30+ more

Athletes across the country put their plans to play college sports on National Signing Day, and The Herald caught up with 33 of them within York County and Chester County. These are their stories.

Rock Hill High has 3 signees, including one first-generation college student

When Ravion Cunningham goes to college in the fall, he’ll be a step closer to his future NFL dreams, he said. But he’ll also be doing something pretty special in the present.

He’ll be a first-generation college student.

“That’s what I told him,” Rock Hill head coach Bubba Pittman told The Herald Wednesday. “‘You could change your whole family tree, ya know? You could be the first person to graduate from college. That would be outstanding.’”

Cunningham, who wore a white polo and two chains gifted to him by his mother and father, signed to play football at Union College in Kentucky on Wednesday. In the Rock Hill media center, he explained part of his journey — from so-called “chubby” 10-year-old running around for the Rock Hill Cowboys, to a star on the defensive lineman, to now a soon-to-be college student. He said he’ll most remember spending time with his teammates off the field, and that he credits his coaches for believing in him.

“I’d tell them and thank them for making me a better person and player, a better student-athlete,” Cunningham said of his coaches, “and thank them for not giving up on me and always pushing me to pursue my dreams.”

Pittman will remember his defensive tackle for his competitiveness and how the senior would “surprise” people at practice.

“The thing that just kind of pops in my head about Ray-Ray is you would never know where you would see him at practice,” Pittman said and laughed. “I mean, we would be in the middle of a drill, and we’re working against, you know, what’s supposed to be the scout team... And all of a sudden you’re like, who is that making plays? And boom, it’s Ray-Ray.”

In addition to Cunningham, Rock Hill had two others sign: Haley Rayfield signed to play softball at Guilford College, and Maddox Mobley signed to play baseball at junior college USC Sumter.

Rayfield, Rock Hill High’s Student Body President and a utility player who only was introduced to the sport when she was a freshman, elaborated on one of her favorite moments on the Bearcat team Wednesday: “We have field cleanup days, and we’d spend all day together on a Saturday cleaning up and redoing the entire field. It was so much fun. One of my teammates, one time, she was trying to work the leaf blower and couldn’t figure out how to work it, and then started spraying the leaf blower all around the field. That’s probably the best moment I’ve had off the field.”

Mobley, who plays center field, hopes to follow in the footsteps of others from Rock Hill who went to junior colleges and then made it big, including RJ Petit: “It really hit me when I was like 10-12 during travel ball that I knew that if I kept going at it, I would end up somewhere,” he said.

Signing Day has... begun



Already hit @RHHSBearcatsFB and @FootballSPHS this morning. The Herald will also be covering Chester and @Clover_Football and @NHSTrojansFB at some point in the afternoon.



Story to come later today with all the names/pics/videos/etc pic.twitter.com/8Q71zXDG4C — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) February 3, 2021

South Pointe has 3 sign, including 1 who lost his father before the season began

South Pointe star offensive lineman Ernie Greenwood said his father, Ernest, “would’ve loved today.”

The senior, who signed to play football at Newberry on Wednesday, lost his father on July 25, 2020. Ernest, whose cause of death isn’t specified in his obituary that ran in The Herald, was the president of the South Pointe Football Booster Club. He was as much a part of South Pointe as his son was, Ernie said.

“I think it’d be a great day for him,” Ernie Greenwood said.

Greenwood was the 2019 Tri-County Lineman of the Year and a two-time All-Region selection. The three-year starter ended his senior year grading out at 90%, with 13 pancakes and 19 knockdowns. But what he’ll remember most is how he leaned on his mother and brother, Joshua, and athletics training to turn his senior year into a positive one.

“This is a happy day for me because I didn’t know what was going to happen with COVID,” Greenwood said, “you know, if I was going to get an offer or not.”

Also: Colin Karhu, South Pointe’s placekicker and 2020 captain, signed to North Greenville University. And strong safety and three-time All-Region selection Troy Frazier signed to Benedict College.

Frazier said he knew he wanted to play college football when he was 7 or 8 years old — when he was in the auditorium to see Jadeveon Clowney announce that he’d go to the University of South Carolina.

“It’s just crazy,” Frazier said, who wore a locket of his father who died when he was just months old over his black-striped T-shirt. “At first I just never thought that it would be a moment for me, but now it is, so it’s just overwhelming and crazy.”

Jeremiah Days of Chester diagnosed with cancer in December, signs with The Citadel

Jeremiah Days wears a blue suit, red bowtie and a black boot on his left foot.

The boot isn’t for a rolled ankle, or a fractured leg. Instead, Days said, it’s because of a rare cancer doctors ultimately diagnosed Days with in December, he said, after his football season ended.

“With my faith in God, there’s nothing to worry about,” said Days, who signed to play football at The Citadel on Wednesday. “One of my favorite quotes, from FDR is, ‘There’s nothing to fear but fear itself.’ And so, you know, I’m not really worried about the cancer because I know it’s in the Lord’s hands.”

He continued: “Everybody has that realization of like, ‘Dang, it’s cancer.’ But you know, as I said again, it wasn’t something that I was up all night worried about. I trusted in my doctors, and my family who was there with me, and my friends, and trusted in God. Whatever was going to happen would happen either way.”

The cancer is called Fibromyxoid Sarcoma. It is a soft tissue tumor that has a tendency to develop in the deep soft tissue of young adults. Days said he’s supposed to be taken out of the boot on Feb. 25, and after that, he’ll need to get scanned every six months.

Days, who’s admittedly a smaller guy for Division I football, was a three-year standout lineman for the Cyclones. He’ll be a preferred walk-on at The Citadel with an academic scholarship in his first year with plans to potentially earn an athletic scholarship later in his college career.

“I definitely like the military background and the discipline (emphasis) there,” Days said. “I think that’ll be good for me and help me grow as a person.”

In addition to Days, wide receiver/cornerback Jonathan Goldsborough signed to St. Augustine in Raleigh, and running back Jaden Simmons signed to Community Christian College in Rock Hill.

Goldsborough admitted that he quit football twice in his first two years in Cyclones head coach Victor Floyd’s program, but he opened up Wednesday about what it took to come back and then get a chance to play college football: “I realized (Floyd) was only trying to push me to do the right thing,” Goldsborough said.

Simmons, an aspiring engineering student in college, said he looks at Floyd like a father figure: “Coach always told me to believe in myself.”

Clover, Northwestern, Indian Land, Legion Collegiate and others had signing events on Wednesday. Check back for these updates.