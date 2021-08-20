Live updates on Aug. 20: Keep up with Rock Hill-area football scores and recaps here

Want to stay up to date on all the high school football action in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in the opening week of the 2021 season? Look no further.

See our area’s schedule and a running scoreboard below. Check back after Friday’s action to see end-of-game recaps here, too.

Friday night scores from Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Indian Land

Note: Of the 15 teams in The Herald’s coverage area, only nine are playing. Many local teams had their games canceled because of COVID-19 conflicts.

Greenville at Rock Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Nation Ford at Indian Land, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Mill at Catawba Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Clover at Dorman, 7:30 p.m.

Chester at Providence, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

Great Falls at Whitmire, 7:30 p.m.