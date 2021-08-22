A weather delay gives South Pointe a new life — and a rivalry win over Northwestern

South Pointe’s Quan Peterson (6) tries to take the ball from Northwestern’s Elijah Caldwell Saturday at District Three Stadium. tkimball@heraldonline.com

For most of Saturday night, the game that had high school football fanbases and coaches and teams across South Carolina tuning into the action in Rock Hill was a good one.

Then the lightning came.

And then the good game turned into a statement.

Because of an inclement weather delay on Saturday night, the thousands of students and parents and community members on hand in District Three Stadium were required to leave the venue late in the game’s third quarter, and the game’s symmetry left with them: After nearly three quarters of even play between South Pointe and Northwestern — of trading big plays and touchdowns and turnovers — South Pointe seized the moment and earned a 40-35 win over city rival and 5A power Northwestern.

“That was the message, find a way to win this one,” South Pointe head coach DeVonte Holloman told reporters postgame, a few moments after getting drenched in a Gatorade bath full of ice. He added with a hoarse voice and a smile: “We really took advantage of that weather break. Our video went down, so we couldn’t really watch anything. It was all off the brain. And I’m just proud of our team and our coaches.”

The win was redemptive for South Pointe, after its loss to Northwestern last year. It was a reminder, too, that South Pointe team of today was still rooted in the South Pointe success of old.

But most of all, it was a statement of South Pointe’s sophistication. Of their depth. Of their ability to adjust mid-game. (The Stallions hung tough in the first half throwing the ball at will and notching explosive play after explosive play — and they broke free running the ball after the weather delay.)

And all of that makes them dangerous.

“When we came back out here after the (delay), we were going to run the ball twice, and if we didn’t score by then, we were just going to throw it up,” said Jenerette, who notched 11 catches for 209 yards on Saturday — almost all of which was in the first half. “But we scored on the first play coming out, and I was lit for my teammates.”

The senior, after being a reliable and playmaking target in the first half, knew that running in the second half was a way for the team to win. So he advocated for it, he said — even if it meant more blocking and less pass-catching.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“(In the second half), we were pounding, pounding, pounding,” Jenerette said. “ And I told them, ‘Why stop?’ So that’s what we did… I was like, ‘We’re going to have to run it.’ And it worked. You can’t change something that’s working.”

Notable: South Pointe adds 560 total yards of offense

The game’s scoring started late in the first quarter, when the duo between South Pointe quarterback Zay McCrorey and Jenerette lit up: On the Stallions’ second drive, the two connected on five passes for 88 yards — including a 50-yard touchdown that came on a South Pointe 3rd and 30. 7-0, South Point up.

Northwestern soon responded. The Trojans scored on back-to-back possessions: one a Will Mattison 23-yard TD toss to receiver Calique Cunningham and another a four-yard touchdown throw to Elijah Caldwell-Peale. 14-7, Northwestern.

Then the end of the first half went bonkers: With just over three minutes remaining in the game, all this happened:

McCrorey — again on a third and long play — found Jenerette for a 67-yard reception, which set up a McCrorey nine-yard touchdown run the next play to tie the game. Then Northwestern’s Cunningham ran the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. Then South Pointe saw its next drive find the endzone once more — in the form of a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jenerette (again), this time on fourth down with 17 seconds remaining in the half.

The two teams entered the locker room tied at 21 apiece.

After a relatively uneventful start to the second half and just over 3:10 remaining in the third quarter — a start highlighted by a South Pointe fumble recovery on the second half kickoff that led to a touchdown, which was then reciprocated with another Northwestern touchdown — the aforementioned lightning delay came. And South Pointe took over.

South Pointe’s post-delay reign started with a running back Ja’Quan Thompson eight-yard touchdown run. 34-28, Stallions up.

Then after a Northwestern three-and-out, South Pointe quarterback Jayce LeFlore, who managed the game beautifully in place of McCrorey (who battled cramps late in the game, Holloman said) in the second half, orchestrated another drive and punctuated it with a seven-yard touchdown throw to Khy’re Rawlinson for another score. 40-28.

The weather didn’t stop imposing its will: On Northwestern’s next drive, the wind howled.. Gusts tore down the Northwestern sideline tent and sent sponsor posters flying onto the field. Time dwindled, too.

And after a pair of South Pointe stops — the Stallions’ defensive line imposing its will — and one Northwestern touchdown to make it 40-35 and then an unsuccessful Northwestern onside kick attempt, that was it. It was over.

South Pointe — by notching 560 yards of total offense (322 through the air, 238 on the ground) and holding Northwestern to 252 yards (223 passing, 29 rushing) — escaped District Three with a win.

“I really wanted to win it for Holloman, man, to be honest,” Jenerette said. He said this just after he and his team had just finished taking a picture with the Rock Hill city trophy that once belonged to Northwestern, jumping and yelling and dancing in excitement. “Last year, knowing that they whooped us, it was just a tough game coming back. Knowing this was my senior year, I knew I had to go out and get this win — for me, my team, my coaches, for everybody.

“And now we’re holding up the trophy.”

The Stallions will host the Rock Hill Bearcats on Friday night. Northwestern hosts Indian Land.

Key players and stats

South Pointe was led by its two running backs: Jaquan Thompson took 18 rushes and notched 105 yards and a touchdown, and Caleb Sims ran for 80 yards on 20 carries. (An experienced offensive line paved the way for these two, particularly in the second half.)

The Stallions also were led by McCrorey, who completed 22-of-32 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown. LeFlore, in his senior starter’s stead, threw for 29 yards and a touchdown. (Those guys threw to Jenerette, Rawlinson (five catches, 36 yards and two touchdowns) and a host of other Stallions.)

Northwestern had a few guys put up memorable numbers, too: Running back Turbo Richard ran the ball nine times for 43 yards and caught a five-yard receiving touchdown. Quarterback Will Mattison completed 20-of-34 passes for four touchdowns and 223 yards. And receivers Cunningham (seven catches, 119 yards, 2 TDs); Elijah Caldwell (seven catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns); and William Brooks (three catches, 24 yards) all had good days, too.

Quotable: ‘Our hard work paid off’

South Pointe coach Holloman on the affirmation of the running game doing well: “Again, we took some lumps last year up front, our offensive line. But we worked hard this summer. And I’m glad that we did get to run the ball the way that we did. Because it shows that our hard work paid off.”

Northwestern head coach Page Wofford postgame: “I’m sure we’re going to watch this film and see that there was more that we did to ourselves than what the other team did to us. Self-inflicted wounds. ... All mistakes. We can improve. We got a lot to improve on, and we’ll watch and improve. That’s why we coach. That’s why we do it. The good thing is, it’s a quick turnaround. Tomorrow, we’ll get this play out of our system and start working on the next opponent.”