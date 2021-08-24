High School Football

Talking Preps 08.24: State rankings, Mr. Football candidates ranked and games of the week

Talking Preps returns tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 24) with a new episode. Topics on tap:

We’ll recap the Week 1 games and hear from Hough coach Matt Jenkins about his team’s Week 1 win over Myers Park and from Weddington coach Andy Capone and Charlotte Christian’s Jason Estep after their close game last week.

Chelsea interviews Middle Creek High star Chris Kearns. Alex Zietlow of The Rock Hill Herald will break down the top games in the Upstate.

Myers Park QB Lucas Lenhoff faces off with Sam on the Game Show.

We’ve four new Grices Gems (Omarion Hampton, Cleveland; Alonza Barnett, Grimsley; Dylan Bisson, Mountain Island Charter, and Jadon Brooks, Princeton) and four new Fresh Faces (John Balas, Providence; Xavion Brower, Butler; Russell Ange, Athens Drive; and Hopewell’s Matt Flanders)

We’ve also got the first regular-season N.C. state rankings by class and we’ll rank the top 25 Mr. Football candidates so far -- plus all the zany.

