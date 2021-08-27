High School Football
Keep up with Rock Hill-area football action with The Herald’s Aug. 27 live scoreboard
Want to stay up to date on all the high school football action in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in the second week of the 2021 season? Look no further.
See our area’s schedule and a running scoreboard below. Check back after Friday’s action to see end-of-game recaps here, too.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES FROM ROCK HILL, FORT MILL, CHESTER
Note: Several teams in The Herald’s coverage area are sidelined this week due to COVID-19 protocols.
Northwestern 27, Rock Hill 7, 2nd QTR
Catawba Ridge 7, Nation Ford 7, 2nd QTR
Chester 21, Fort Mill 0, HALF
Myers Park 14, Clover 7, 2nd QTR
Richland Northeast 13, Andrew Jackson 3, 2nd QTR
Lewisville 0, Wagener-Salley 0, 1st QTR (delay)
Eau Claire 16, Great Falls 16, 1st QTR
Comments