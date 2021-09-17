Keep up with tonight’s high school football scores in the Rock Hill-area here

Catch up on all high school football scores in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County with The Herald’s Sept. 14 scoreboard. Assembled by Alex Zietlow

Checking in on all the high school football action in Fort Mill, Rock Hill, York, Chester, Indian Land and Lancaster in the fourth week of the 2021 season? Look no further.

See our area’s scoreboard from Friday night below.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES FROM FORT MILL, CHESTER, ROCK HILL

All kickoffs start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

York 3, Rock Hill 0, 1st QTR

Greenville 7, Northwestern 0, 1st QTR

George Washington 13, Nation Ford 13, 2nd QTR

Lugoff-Elgin 0, Fort Mill 0, 1st QTR

South Pointe 6, South Florence 0, 1st QTR

Pageland Central 0, Lancaster 0, 1st QTR

Indian Land 7, East Clarendon 0, 1st QTR

South Mecklenburg 10, Catawba Ridge 0, 2nd QTR

Andrew Jackson 7, Johnsonville 0, 1st QTR

Lewisville 0, Batesburg-Leesville 0, 1st QTR

Lamar 14, Great Falls 0, 1st QTR

Charlotte Latin 10, Legion Colegiate 0, 2nd QTR

Lower Richland 27, Chester 20 (2 OT)

The Lower Richland Diamond Hornets defeated the Chester Cyclones 27-20 in double overtime in a Region 4-3A game at Lower Richland Thursday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, which saw both teams threaten, Lower Richland got on the board midway through the second period on a 37-yard pass from Robert Adams to Jurnii Lucas. It stayed that way until the final minute of the first half when the Diamond Hornets picked up a Chester fumble, took it 55 yards for a touchdown, and held a 14-0 lead when halftime rolled around.

The third period was scoreless, and the Cyclones rallied for a pair of scores in the fourth period to send it to overtime.

Zan Duham passed to Shydem McCullough on a 13-yard play to cut the deficit to 14-7 with just less than five minutes to go. The duo hooked up again on a 14-yard play to tie the game at 14-14 with 30 seconds remaining.

Both teams scored in the first overtime, but missed the PAT. It was 20-20 heading to the second overtime session.

The Diamond Hornets made it 27-20 when Adams passed to Nate Branch for the score. Chester was unable to overcome a holding penalty on their possession and did not score,

Lower Richland improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the region. The Cyclones dropped to 2-3 in all games and 0-1 in region play.

