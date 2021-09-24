The Herald’s Sept. 24 scoreboard: Keep up with all the Rock Hill-area football action

Trying to catch up on all the high school football action in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in Week 5 of the 2021 season? Look no further.

See our area’s scoreboard from Friday night below.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES FROM CLOVER, CHESTER, ROCK HILL

All games are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Clover 6, Rock Hill 0, 1st QTR

Spring Valley 0, South Pointe 0, 1st QTR

Northwestern 7, River Bluff 0, 1st QTR

Indian Land 9, Andrew Jackson 0, 1st QTR

Harding 6, Nation Ford 0, 1st QTR

York 0, Westwood 0, 1st QTR

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Lancaster 6, White Knoll 0, 1st QTR

Chester 13, Keenan 0, 1st QTR

CA Johnson 8, Great Falls 0, 1st QTR

Legion Collegiate 0, Hemingway 0, 1st QTR

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 7:02 PM.