High School Football
The Herald’s Sept. 24 scoreboard: Keep up with all the Rock Hill-area football action
Trying to catch up on all the high school football action in York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in Week 5 of the 2021 season? Look no further.
See our area’s scoreboard from Friday night below.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES FROM CLOVER, CHESTER, ROCK HILL
All games are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Clover 6, Rock Hill 0, 1st QTR
Spring Valley 0, South Pointe 0, 1st QTR
Northwestern 7, River Bluff 0, 1st QTR
Indian Land 9, Andrew Jackson 0, 1st QTR
Harding 6, Nation Ford 0, 1st QTR
York 0, Westwood 0, 1st QTR
Lancaster 6, White Knoll 0, 1st QTR
Chester 13, Keenan 0, 1st QTR
CA Johnson 8, Great Falls 0, 1st QTR
Legion Collegiate 0, Hemingway 0, 1st QTR
This story was originally published September 24, 2021 7:02 PM.
Comments