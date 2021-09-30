Rivalry week! Predictions as Fort Mill, Rock Hill football foes clash in Week 6

Friday night will mark the start of region play — a “new season” as the comforting coaching cliché goes — for almost all of the high school football teams in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

And it’ll begin with a bang.

Two front-runners for the Region 3-4A title will clash. Another pair of Chester County 1A rivals will renew their decades-long war. And the town of Fort Mill will be captivated by its oldest football rivalry once more.

Here’s your Week 6 football preview — complete with a full Friday night football schedule, game-by-game story lines and predictions from Herald sports editor Alex Zietlow.

Northwestern’s Calique Cunningham jumps to catch the ball Saturday, Aug. 31, as the Stallions and Trojans compete at District Three Stadium. The Trojans play Ridge View for their homecoming on Friday. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Game-by-game story lines and Zietlow picks

Rock Hill (1-3, 0-0) at Spring Valley (3-1, 0-0). The Region 4-5A race starts for both of these teams this week, and each one is riding high after huge wins in Week 5. Spring Valley, of course, caused nine sacks to disrupt South Pointe’s perfect season. And Rock Hill finished off an emotional and dramatic win over Clover that ended a 10-game losing streak. The question now is: Can the Bearcats build off their momentous win? That answer rests in team defensive leaders Maurice Bonneau and Luke Bracey — who’ll be tasked with trying to subdue Spring Valley’s creative quarterback Dequandre Smith — and Rock Hill’s offensive front and mobile quarterback, Matthew Wilson, who will have to be ready for Spring Valley’s pass rush on Friday night. Should be a good one.

Zietlow’s prediction: Spring Valley wins.

Ridge View (2-2, 0-0) at Northwestern (5-1, 0-0). Here’s another Region 3-5A-opening contest for both teams. This is the 2021 homecoming game for Northwestern — a team that plowed through region competition by the strength of its offensive line, the arm of its senior quarterback Will Mattison, the hands of its receivers (Calique Cunningham, Gerrell Watkins, Elijah Caldwell, etc.) and a defense led in part by seniors Isaac McLellan and Ashton Latta. Without belaboring the point: The Trojans are good. Ridge View has struggled a bit through its first four games, with an uncharacteristic loss to 2A Gray Collegiate earlier this year, but the team is always capable. District Three Stadium in Rock Hill should see some good football.

Zietlow’s prediction: Northwestern wins.

Nation Ford (2-3, 0-0) at Fort Mill (1-3, 0-0). This one’s always fun. This cross-town rivalry, one that came to fruition when Nation Ford was built next to Fort Mill in 2007 to account for the town’s growth, doesn’t seem capable of losing its fervor. And it certainly won’t this year between these two Region 3-5A teams. Fort Mill is coming off a bye week, which came after its first win of 2021. And the talented Nation Ford Falcons are finally finding their football footing. Nation Ford has won the last six matchups between the two schools. But as with all rivalries — anything can happen.

Zietlow’s prediction: Nation Ford wins.

Nation Ford’s (14) Brooks Johnson celebrates a touchdown in first half play as Nation Ford hosts Catawba Ridge in a Friday night cross town football rivalry, 8-27-2021. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald

South Pointe (3-1, 0-0) at Catawba Ridge (3-2, 0-0). Two top-10 teams in South Carolina 4A football? Check. The two front-runners for the Region 3-4A title? Check. Plenty of star power — on both sides? Check and check. The South Pointe Stallions travel to Catawba Ridge in what will be the most consequential game in York County on Friday night. The Stallions will try to shore up some of their weaknesses that were exposed last week against Spring Valley. And the Copperheads will hope for another big day out of an offense, led by No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024 Jadyn Davis, that is averaging over 30 points a game in its wins.

Zietlow’s prediction: South Pointe wins.

York (3-1, 0-0) at Indian Land (4-0, 0-0). York is rolling. So is Indian Land. And when they clash in their Region 3-4A openers, several questions will float to the forefront. Among those questions: Can York sustain its winning ways by its defensive toughness, discipline and Ayden Davis (QB)/Frank Thompson (RB) run game? Can Indian Land — a team that has looked fearless against schools in 5A, 3A, 2A and 1A — replicate its success against a team from its own classification? And can either one challenge South Pointe or Catawba Ridge for the region title?

Zietlow’s prediction: York wins.

Indian Land’s (3) Sean McCray carries the ball in second half play as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in Friday night football action. 8-20-2021. Indian Land faces region foe York on Friday, Oct. 3. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald

Lewisville (3-2, 0-0) at Great Falls (4-2, 0-2). There’s something special about 1A football, particularly so in this Chester County rendition of it. Tradition runs deep. The hard-working, never-say-die culture that once defined this Fort Lawn mill town of yesteryear is preserved on the football field. And not only that: This year’s matchup has a chance to be quite fun. Great Falls, led by offensive playmakers Zay Brown and Foxx Moore, won four straight to start the year for the first time in years. And Lewisville won three. Both teams are good and have good numbers and need wins to stay in the 1A state playoff hunt.

Zietlow’s prediction: Lewisville wins.

Central of Pageland (1-3, 0-1) at Andrew Jackson (3-2, 0-0). This is a chance for Andrew Jackson to get an early win in the region. Plus, a rare winning streak could be extended: Last year, the Volunteers beat Central for the first time in Pageland since 1982 and notched only the program’s second-straight win over Central since the 1981 and 1982 seasons. AJ is going for its third win over its rival in as many games.

Zietlow’s prediction: Andrew Jackson wins.

Legion Collegiate 0-3, 0-0) at Chesnee (0-5, 0-0). Legion Collegiate is on the road again and in desperate need of a win. Both teams are winless on the year. Chesnee has the advantage of playing at home. The Lancers have yet to score a point in 2021.

Zietlow’s prediction: Chesnee wins.

The Chester, Lancaster and Clover high school football teams do not have games scheduled for Friday night as of Thursday morning.

Chester quarterback (17) Zan Dunham hands off to Chester’s (31) Shydem McCullough in first half play as Chester hosts Northwestern in Friday night football 9-10-2021. McCullough was voted as a Week 6 Player of the Week by the Tri-County Coaches Association. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald

Tri-County Players of Week 5

The Tri-County Coaches Association voted for its Players of the Week on Tuesday. View the award recipients below. The Herald facilitated the vote, like it does each week.

5A

Offensive Player: Carson Black, Nation Ford, 19 completions for 275 yards and 4 TDs; Offensive Lineman: TJ Miller, Nation Ford, 2 knockdowns, 95% grade, no sacks, no missed assignments; Defensive Player: Ashton Latta, Northwestern, 13 tackles; Defensive Lineman: Luke Bracey, Rock Hill, 14 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFL, 2 QBH, 1 blocked punt; Special Teams Player: Mateo Moyon, Rock Hill, 35-yard field goal, 3-3 on PAT, 32-yard avg punt.

4A

Offensive Player: Frank Thompson, York, 11 carries for 60 yards and 2 TDs, 1 reception for 20 yards; Offensive Lineman: Ethan Brown, York, 87% grade with 6 knockdown blocks; Defensive Player: Dumkele Idehen, Indian Land, 21 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup; Defensive Lineman: JT Knight, Indian Land, 2 sacks, 10 tackles.

3A, 2A, 1A

Offensive Player: Shydem McCullough, Chester, 17 carries for 197 yards and 3 TDs, 4 catches for 52 yards; Defensive Player/Lineman: Quez Jackson, Chester, 11 tackles, 3 QBP, 3 TFL, 1 sack.

Sam Copeland contributed to this report.