Tajh Reid-Stanley forces a fumble during York’s preseason scrimmage against Hillcrest in early August. The Cougars have depth and experience in the secondary this year.
High School Football

Preview: York Cougars well-positioned in 2016, despite late transfers

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

August 17, 2016 11:21 PM

A kink was thrown into York’s 2016 football plans with the last minute transfers of Wally Wilmore and quarterback Brayden Hawkins.

A return to the 10-win plateau reached each of Bobby Carroll’s first four years may look beyond reach, but the Cougars were more than just two players.

Carroll’s club has plenty of skill position players to trot out on the hashes. Shaq Harris, Ladarius Allison and Paul Moore give the Cougars plenty of quality receiving targets, while Moore and Tyquan Huntley offer diverse skill sets at running back. Senior Shandon Cobb will take over the vacated QB reins; an outfielder on the baseball team, Cobb has a capable arm and is a quick runner.

York returns three offensive linemen, led by three-year starter Danny Warren.

The Cougars’ defensive line also looks potentially dangerous. Defensive end Kyle Ersek was a disruptor last fall and is stronger, according to Carroll. Tackle Cornell Thompson is a big guy that can gum up opposing offenses at the point of attack and senior Dalton Zurick will augment his efforts in the middle of the d-line.

Dondre Davis, J.T. Sanders and Ke’Trael Lytle make up a very explosive linebacker unit. Lytle is a standout track and field jumper and likes to put a lick on opposing receivers and running backs. Returning starting secondary players Detorien Rawlinson and Zion McClinton are joined by Jae’vion Matthews, who looks like a Division I prospect at cornerback and is one of the quickest players in the area. He should see time on both sides of the ball and also in the return game.

York’s coaching staff and players were no doubt shocked by the late preseason departure of two key players, but at least the Cougars don’t play a regular season game until Aug. 26 against Rock Hill. That should give Cobb more time to establish a rapport with his receivers and a better understanding of his new position.

Returning starters: 7 offense, 6 defense

Key returning players: Sr. WR Shandon Cobb; Sr. ATH Jae’vion Matthews; Sr. LB Ke’Trael Lytle; Sr. OL Danny Warren; Jr. DL Kyle Ersek; Sr. RB Tyquan Huntley; Jr. LB J.T. Sanders; Sr. DB Detorien Rawlinson; Sr. RB/WR Paul Moore; Sr. OL Michael Cartwright; Sr. OL Sean Victor; Sr. DL Dalton Zurick.

411

Coach Bobby Carroll

Career record 100-34

Assistant coaching staff David Prince, defensive coordinator/outside linebackers; John Moorefield, inside linebackers; Chad Burgess, safeties; Shawn Woodard, cornerbacks; Jamel Gaines, defensive line; Knox Baggett, offensive coordinator; Joey Moore, offensive line; Jarrett Neely, running backs; Jamie Bolton, wide receivers; Grady Baggett, wide receivers.

Last season 8-4, lost to Nation Ford 40-21 in first round of 4A Division II state playoffs

Last 10 years combined 71-53 (57 percent)

School state championships 1 (1986)

Schedule

August 26 at Rock Hill

September 2 Union; 9 Nation Ford; 16 at Fort Mill; 23 Clover; 30 Richland Northeast

October 7 at Ridge View; 14 at Westwood; 21 at Lancaster; 28 South Pointe

Numbers

4 straight seasons with 10 or more wins at York, before last season’s eight.

4 10-plus win seasons for York football from 1972 to 2010.

7 non-offensive touchdowns for cornerback Jae’vion Matthews last season.

2 schools are bigger than York in the new 4A classification. Realignment worked out pretty well in that regard for Cougar athletics, which played a number of schools in region play last year that are now in the 5A ranks.

1 sophomore on York’s varsity roster to start the season. Carroll has high hopes for 10th grade wide receiver Ladarius Allison.

York 2016 football roster
The Cougars have 32 juniors in the squad.
NumberNameGradePositionHeightWeight
1JaeVion MatthewsSr.DB6’1”180
2Detorian RawlinsonSr.DB5’8”160
3Joe WadeJr.RB5’9”165
5Ke’Trael LytleSr.LB6’180
6Shannon CobbSr.WR6’1”170
8Paul MooreSr.RB5’10”180
9Ladarius AllisonSo.WR6’1”180
10Zion McClintonSr.DB6’1”175
11Dee PendergrassSr.RB6’160
13Shaq HarrisJr.WR5’9”150
14J. T. SandersJr.LB5’9”210
15Rylan BlackmonJr.WR5’10”150
16Tajh Reid-StanleyJr.DB5’10”155
17Markell JohnsonSr.DB5’10”155
18Zaye RobbinsJr.WR5’10”160
19Omari MitchellJr.WR5’9”150
20Stevon GoodJr.LB5’9”160
21Kevin NormanJr.DB5’10”150
22James WalkerJr.DB5’10”150
24Antonio WilliamsSr.DB5’10”155
25TyQuan McCraySr.RB5’11”215
27Treyvon HaynesJr.DB5’9”145
28Addarious WallsJr.DB5’9”150
29Larence WhiteJr.RB5’10”160
30Jakeem DavieJr.DL6’175
32Jimarye McNealJr.LB5’9”160
37Myles ProsserSr.P/K6’4”195
38Sam LingerfeldtSr.P/K6’160
43Dondre DouglasJr.LB6’175
47Kobi McNeelyJr.LB5’8”150
48Seth WoodJr.LB5’10”170
50Jacob StegallJr.LB6’2”285
51Cody Van CampSr.DL5’11”185
55Micahel CartwrightSr.OL5’10”205
56Danny WarrenSr.OL6’245
58Cody ThomasJr.OL6’3”260
60Alejandro RuizJr.P/K5’8”170
62Clay TaylorJr.OL6’265
64Dillon TaylorSr.OL5’10”200
67Hunter SineJr.OL5’11”235
70Will FaulknerJr.OL6’235
71Sean VictorSr.OL6’260
73Brandon RamseySr.OL5’10”220
74Kyle SweattJr.OL6’230
76Lane ClintonJr.OL6’6”265
79Hunter WaldropSr.OL6’2”240
80Michael HintonSr.WR6’2”185
82Tarius McClainSr.WR6’185
89Rafael HallJr.WR6’165
90Eric BarrettJr.LB5’10”190
91Shamari WilliamsJr.DL6’6”240
92Tadarius Murphy-SandersSr.DL6’1”275
93Gertajawan MitchellJr.DL5’10”195
94Cornell ThompsonSr.DL6’3”295
96Kyle ErsekJr.DL6’3”240
98Dalton ZurickSr.DL6’1”245
99Chase SlaughterJr.DL6’240
SOURCE: York Comprehensive High School

