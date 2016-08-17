Alex Stennett was one of the top receivers in the area last fall, and is also one of just two offensive starters returning for Nation Ford this season.
Alex Stennett was one of the top receivers in the area last fall, and is also one of just two offensive starters returning for Nation Ford this season. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald

High School Football

Preview: Nation Ford Falcons not burdened by historic 2015

By Bret McCormick

August 17, 2016 11:47 PM

It’d be a steep challenge for Nation Ford to repeat last season, the best in school history. The Falcons were one win away from playing for a 4A Division II state title, but graduated 25 seniors and are starting from scratch in many areas.

The Falcons return second-leading receiver, senior Alex Stennett, who produced nearly 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last fall. But Stennett is one of just two starters back on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive lineman Damian Peeples is the other; he should lead a revamped but very sizable group of blockers that includes potential starters Dylan Lee, Tariq Walker and Jack Snowburger.





Quarterbacks Chris Layle and Kirk Rygol are battling for the starting job, after Rygol moved in over the summer from Virginia. Allen said that competition will continue through camp with a decision expected before the season begins. Regardless of which QB wins the gig, there are no expectations to jump in and repeat last season’s 6,400-yard offensive haul, undoubtedly one of the best offensive seasons in state history.

The defensive side of the ball is more settled with All-Area players Ben Tuipulotu (safety) and Corbin Tesimale (linebacker) back, as well as Vinny Catan, another solid contributor at linebakcer. Senior cornerback Harry Goodwin also returns in the secondary and will be joined by a host of upcoming young guys competing for playing time, including safety Tim Smith and cornerback Malik Barber.

Allen is especially intrigued by his defensive line, which lost all four starters. The upcoming group includes several well-built sophomores, Jayland Keells and Aronde Smith, and a senior that’s switched positions, Javon Womble, who the Falcons hope can have a similar impact to graduated senior defensive end Charlie Newton. He switched from linebacker last summer and had one of the best defensive seasons in school history.

Returning starters: 2 offense, 6 defense

Key returning players: Sr. WR Alex Stennett; Jr. DB/WR Ben Tuipulotu; Sr. LB Corbin Tesimale; Jr. LB Vinny Catan; Sr. OL Damian Peeples; Sr. WR/DB Halen Burgess; Sr. OL Tariq Walker; Sr. QB Chris Layle.

411

Coach Michael Allen (6th year)

Career record 31-30

Assistant coaching staff Kirkley Russell, defensive coordinator; Zak Lendyak, offensive coordinator; Trey Johnson, defensive line; Chris Rust, wide receivers; Wayne Richardson, defensive line; Jamel Foster, running backs/defensive backs; Taylor Irvin, offensive line; Peter Tuipulotu, running backs/receivers; Dewayne McClain, offensive line; Shaun Potts Harris, defensive backs.

Last season 9-5, lost to Northwestern 30-22 in the 4A Division II Upper State championship game

Last 9 years combined 42-62 (40 percent)

School state championships N/A

Schedule

August 19 Irmo*; 26 at South Pointe*

September 2 Open; 9 at York*; 16 Lancaster*; 23 Indian Land*; 30 at Clover

October 7 at Rock Hill; 14 at Byrnes*; 21 Northwestern*; 28 Fort Mill*

Nation Ford’s opponents won 61 percent of their games last season; star denotes 2015 playoff team; cursive denotes Region 4-5A opponent.

Numbers to know

0 playoff wins in Nation Ford’s short football history before last season.

2 wins in the 2015 postseason during the Falcons’ run to the state semifinals.

2 offensive starters returning this fall.

86 percent of the Falcons’ offensive production last season came through the air.

280 pounds is about the average weight of Nation Ford’s offensive line group, which is inexperienced but large.

Nation Ford 2016 football roster
The Falcons lost a lot of experience and talent to graduation, but still return 26 seniors.
NumberNameGradePositionHeightWeight
1D. J. RobinsonSr.WR/DB5’8”160
2Alex StennettSr.WR/DB6’3”190
3Josh VictorinSr.RB/DB5’8”170
4John YoungJr.RB/DB5’10”185
5Trey MorrisSr.WR/DB5’10”175
6Montre MillerJr.WR/DB6’185
7Ben TuipulotuJr.WR/DB6’3”190
8Corbin TesimaleSr.RB/LB5’9”175
9Josh CicconeSr.WR/DB5’9”170
10Skyler DeLongJr.K6’3”185
11Bryce KopytaSr.TE/LB6’200
12Kirk RygolSr.QB6’185
13Halen BurgessSr.WR/DB6’185
14Mason ScottJr.QB6’1”190
15Tim SmithJr.WR/DB6’3”190
16Malik BarberSo.WR/DB5’11”175
18Chris LayleSr.QB6’190
19Lexi DressingSr.K5’6”135
20Jordan GlennJr.WR/DB6’1”175
21Jordan GainesSr.RB/DB5’9”180
22Harry GoodwinSr.WR/DB5’10”185
23Jaylen KeelsSo.RB/DL6’230
24Rese TurnerSr.RB/DB5’9”175
25Ka’darrius BaxterSr.RB/DB5’10”185
26John SandersSo.DL6’2”195
27Blayne SnowSr.RB/LB5’10”185
28Trey CooperSr.WR/LB6’185
29Cesar WhiteSo.DL6’2”195
30Vinny CatanJr.LB5’8”210
31Ben BrucknerSr.WR/DB5’10”165
32Trevor PetrucciSr.LB5’7”185
33Nick JunglesSr.LS5’11”175
35De’Andre WatkinsSr.DE5’9”195
43Carlton WilsonJr.DL5’10”200
44Ashten SchaufertSo.DL5’10”195
51Zachery IceJr.OL/DL6’4”330
52Dylan LeeJr.OL/DL6’235
55Travell CrosbyJr.OL/DL6’7”315
57Brody ParksJr.OL/DL6’210
65Josh WilloughbySo.OL/DL6’4”290
70Damian PeoplesSr.OL/DL6’3”265
72Tariq WalkerSr.OL/DL6’5”300
75Tanner AntillJr.OL/DL6’240
76GabeTamexSr.OL/DL5’9”240
77Jack SnowberberJr.OL/DL5’10”195
78Richard StewartSr.OL/DL5’9”230
79Aranda SmithSo.OL/DL6’240
88Dewuan McCullumSo.WR/DB6’3”190
90Carter RichardsonJr.K6’185
91Matt MontgomerySr.DE6’3”210
SOURCE: Nation Ford High School

