NASCAR All-Star Race live updates: Three teams to the rear for the Open
The NASCAR All-Star Race is tonight at Texas Motor Speedway. The non-points event starts at 8 p.m. on FS1. The All-Star Open precedes the main race and will determine final entries. That race starts at 6 p.m. on the same network.
The format for the All-Star Race is six rounds: Rounds 1-4 are 15 laps; Round 5 is 30 laps; Round 6 is a 10-lap shootout. For more pre-race reading on the format, favorites and how to watch, click here.
We’ll have the latest updates live from the track. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. A running recap is posted here. The All times are Eastern.
All-Star Open
Round 2: 20 laps
6:38 p.m., Lap 40: Tyler Reddick holds off Aric Almirola to advance to the All-Star Race. Almirola was able to pass Matt DiBenedetto earlier after both worked into the traction compound. Austin Cindric was the first to creep into the PJ1, but he pitted earlier and is running fifth at the flag. A 10-lap shootout is next.
6:30 p.m., Lap 25: Tyler Reddick opts not to pit, along with Matt DiBenedetto and Aric Almirola at the stage break, and quickly become the frontrunners.
Round 1: 20 laps
6:20 p.m., Lap 20: It’s a two-lap shootout won by Ross Chastain, who makes a big move to pass Tyler Reddick on the white flag lap. Chastain will advance to the All-Star Race and Reddick will keep fighting.
6:18 p.m., Lap 17: The caution is out again for Erik Jones, who goes for a big spin after getting loose with Chase Briscoe behind him. Then he drives partly in the traction compound and partly out of it, spins and is hit by the oncoming car of Daniel Suárez. Both are out of the race.
6:12 p.m., Lap 12: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has a crew member over the wall too soon, and is penalized. He drops to the rear, and after the next restart, it appears there’s contact between Stenhouse and Chris Buescher to send Buescher spinning in Turn 4. The caution is out again.
6:06 p.m., Lap 4: After the green flag, the first caution comes out early for Bubba Wallace, who spins in Turn 2. “Sorry, fellas,” he says on his radio. During the opening laps, Chris Buescher is penalized with a pass-through penalty for jumping the start and Austin Cindric is penalized with a pass-through penalty for changing lanes before start-finish line, but with the caution, both will start at the rear for the next restart.
Pre-race
Three teams dropping to the rear in the Open
Three teams have been penalized due to pre-race technical inspection issues ahead of tonight’s All-Star Open. The No. 42 crew chief, Phil Surgen, has been ejected for the race and the team has been fined $25,000 for aero duct openings on the car not conforming to the required Chevrolet specifications. Additionally, No. 42 driver Ross Chastain will drop to the rear for the start of the race. He was previously slated to start fifth in the Open. Chip Ganassi Racing competition manager Tony Lunders will substitute as crew chief for the race.
Along with Chastain, Austin Cindric and David Starr will drop to the rear for the start of the Open. Cindric’s No. 33 team was penalized for twice failing pre-race technical inspection and Starr’s team was penalized for unapproved adjustments. The were slated to start 16th and last (22nd), respectively.
How and when to watch and listen
Race: NASCAR All-Star Race
Where: Texas Motor Speedway
When: Sunday, June 13
When: Open at 6 p.m., Race at 8 p.m.
TV: FS1
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance (Race): Six rounds (100 laps): Rounds 1-4 are 15 laps; Round 5 is 30 laps; Round 6 is a 10-lap shootout at the 1.5-mile track
Distance (Open): 50 laps with stages ending on laps 20, 40 and 50 at the 1.5-mile track
Starting lineup for All-Star Race
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|2
|Kyle Busch
|18
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|4
|Cole Custer
|41
|5
|Austin Dillon
|3
|6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|7
|Joey Logano
|22
|8
|William Byron
|24
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|10
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|11
|Michael McDowell
|34
|12
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|13
|Kurt Busch
|1
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|15
|Alex Bowman
|48
|16
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|18
Winner Open Round 1
|19
Winner Open Round 2
|20
Winner Open Round Final Round
|21
|Fan Vote
Starting lineup for All-Star Open
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|2
|Chris Buescher
|17
|3
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|4
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|5
|Ross Chastain
|42
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|7
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|8
|Erik Jones
|43
|9
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|12
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|13
|Quin Houff
|0
|14
|James Davison
|15
|15
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|16
|Austin Cindric
|33
|17
|Cody Ware
|51
|18
|BJ McLeod
|78
|19
|Justin Haley
|77
|20
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|21
|Timmy Hill
|66
|22
|David Starr
|13
