Last-second Fresno State 3-pointer sinks Winthrop men’s basketball, 77-74

Winthrop’s Josh Ferguson slam dunks the ball. tkimball@heraldonline.com

Mustafa Lawrence hit a 3-point field goal as the buzzer sounded Sunday evening, lifting Fresno State to a 77-74 men’s basketball victory over Winthrop.

Lawrence’s shot capped a frantic final 20 seconds, as the two teams traded 3-pointers.

The host Bulldogs (1-1), who made 13-of-16 shots down the stretch, including their final eight attempts, took a 74-71 lead with 17 seconds remaining on freshman Jarred Hyder’s 3-pointer.

But the Eagles (1-1) tied the score with 4.7 seconds remaining, when Hunter Hale sank a 3-point shot.

Fresno State then inbounded the ball, with Hyder taking a few dribbles before passing to Lawrence on the right wing. He lofted his game-winning shot as the buzzer sounded.

It was a game of surges between Winthrop and its Mountain West Conference opponent.

The Eagles led 19-10 midway in the first half, but Fresno State went on a 12-3 run for a 22-all tie.

Winthrop pulled ahead again, but the Bulldogs scored the final 11 points of the first half and took a 35-30 lead at intermission.

After falling behind 38-30 in the opening minute of the second half, Winthrop went on a 16-0 run for a 46-38 lead. Fresno State narrowed the gap, and the teams traded spurts until the closing minute.

Freshman guard Russell Jones led Winthrop with 15 points. Redshirt junior Chandler Vaudrin had 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot.

Hyder led Fresno State with 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Nate Grimes added 15 points.

Fresno State shot 48% from the floor, including 46% from distance. Winthrop misfired on 21 of 34 3-pointers and shot 44 percent overall.

Worth noting